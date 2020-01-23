The DGA is indeed a cliffhanger, or at least it seems like it will be. I can’t even predict over at Gold Derby because I have no idea how it will turn out. The stats, without a doubt, back Sam Mendes for 1917 and not Bong Joon-ho for Parasite or Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But on the other hand, the buzz for Parasite feels red hot. Part of that is just being online, where love for Parasite is outsized. But it’s also a movie that’s being talked about in a way no other movie is.

In this rushed season, it’s also impossible to tell where the consensus is headed. So far, 1917 has won a majority vote with the preferential ballot at the PGA, but the plurality votes have gone to Parasite at ACE and at SAG. Remember, American Hustle also had that same combo heading the Oscars. So first, let’s look at films that did not win Best Director at the Globes or the PGA but did win ACE and SAG and then won DGA:

None. Nada. Never happened. So Parasite would become the first. Of course, that’s a weird stat.

For 1917, however, which is getting targeted by film critics for whatever reason (I’m going to write about that next) — the stats are better. It was not up for ACE (obviously) nor for SAG ensemble so it could not win there. But what we do know so far is that Parasite beat Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jojo Rabbit at SAG, and it beat The Irishman and Joker at ACE. But it could not and did not beat 1917 at the Globes for Best Director or, more importantly, on the preferential ballot at the PGA.

Let’s look again at the past, going all the way back to the beginning of PGA:

1989: (PGA held after the Oscars, so N/A)

1990: Dances With Wolves –> DGA

1991: Silence of the Lambs –> DGA

1992: The Crying Game , Clint Eastwood, Unforgiven (Globe Director) –> DGA

1993: Schindler’s List —> DGA

1994: Forrest Gump —> DGA

1995: Apollo 13 —> DGA

1996: The English Patient —> DGA

1997: Titanic —> DGA

1998: Saving Private Ryan —-> DGA

1999: American Beauty —> DGA

2000: Gladiator , Ang Lee, Crouching Tiger (Globe Director) —> DGA

2001: Moulin Rouge , Robert Altman, Gosford Park (Globe Director) , Ron Howard, A Beautiful Mind (Globe Film Drama) –> DGA

2002: Chicago —> DGA

2003: Return of the King —> DGA

2004: The Aviator , Clint Eastwood, Million Dollar Baby (Globe Director) —> DGA

2005: Brokeback Mountain —> DGA

2006: Little Miss Sunshine , Martin Scorsese, The Departed (Globe Director) —> DGA

2007: No Country for Old Men —> DGA

2008: Slumdog Millionaire —> DGA

2009: The Hurt Locker —> DGA

2010: The King’s Speech —-> DGA

2011: The Artist —> DGA

2012: Argo —-> DGA

2013: 12 Years a Slave /Gravity(TIE) —> DGA

2014: Birdman —-> DGA

2015: The Big Short , Alejandro G. Inarritu, The Revenant (Globe Director) —> DGA

2016: La La Land —-> DGA

2017: The Shape of Water —–> DGA

2018: Green Book Alfonso Cuaron, Roma (Globe Director) —-> DGA

In the shared history of the PGA and DGA, no film has ever won the DGA without winning either Best Film or Best Director at the Globes or the PGA first. A Beautiful Mind won Best Film (Drama) at the Globe before DGA. In every other instance, a DGA winner won either PGA or Globes Director or both.

On the other hand, Parasite has already become the first Palme d’Or winner to win SAG ensemble, the first foreign language film to win at ACE, and the first foreign language film to win the SAG ensemble. So if it is a precedent setter, it could definitely be a stat buster.

However, stats-wise, we’re flying blind. Still, I have a hard time deciding myself who will win the DGA. What director will have reached 17,000 DGA voters? Which film will be most popular with them?

In order of stats, who has the best shot?

Sam Mendes, Globe Drama + Globe Director + PGA Quentin Tarantino, Globe Comedy

For Tarantino, do we have precedent? Well, A Beautiful Mind is the precedent. In fact, Quentin Tarantino (like Ron Howard) is overdue. Once Upon a Time has one actor winning; A Beautiful Mind had two actors winning until Russell Crowe’s win was knocked out. Both won Globes for Best Film + Screenplay + Acting.

It seems counter-intuitive, I know, but stats back these two more than anyone else. Does that mean anything? Who knows.

As for the First Time Director DGA award, it is relatively new. Bo Burnham beat Bradley Cooper last year when Cooper was in both categories. There are three women up against three men:

Mati Diop, Atlantics

Alma Har’el, Honey Boy

Melina Matsoukas, Queen & Slim

Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, The Peanut Butter Falcon

Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The most critically acclaimed is probably Mati Diop for Atlantics. Honey Boy has lots of buzz and is beloved by many. Queen & Slim is the box office champ of all of them with $43 million. The Peanut Butter Falcon has a kick-ass PR team behind them and they could win. And The Last Black Man is San Francisco seems like a long shot. But who knows. Will the three women split that vote and one of the men pull through? Maybe.

Take our poll. And here is our contest if you haven't entered yet:

Who Will Win Best Director and Best First Time Director Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, The Peanut Butter Falcon

Melina Matsoukas, Queen & Slim

Alma Har'el, Honey Boy

Mati Diop, Atlantics

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sam Mendes, 1917

Bong Joon-ho, parasite View Results

