Twitterspeak calls it a “dad movie.” If you spend enough time online you’ll see that internet natives – those whose entire life has been spent online – sees things through the prism of mom and dad. To them, a movie like Ford v Ferrari exists almost on a different planet. How to parse it? No familiar brands, no prequels, and a very traditional American studio film. Indeed, I grew up on these kinds of movies and never thought they’d ever be called “dad movies.” So hey kids, this is actually what’s called a GOOD movie.

Ford v Ferrari remains staggeringly high with its Rotten Tomatoes critics + user reviews. It got an A+ Cinemascore and has survives the pointless attacks against it. What are those? Oh they are all somehow guilty because they made a movie about two white guys. Or maybe because Matt Damon wears a cowboy hat? Or maybe because the word Ford is in the title? Honestly, whoever knows. To many young film fans there has to be a REASON to love a movie, like it was directed by a woman, or it has a hard-hitting political message. What we don’t see a lot of anymore is this kind of film. They haven’t seen many movies in their lifetime that are expansive and satisfying like this one is.

A quality work from top to bottom, which practical effects, that’s also character driven. Imagine spending so much time on a movie about car racing about the characters involved.

I’ve seen a few people out there baffled that the film earned a Best Picture nomination. Only a competitive year like this on in every category prevented it from earning nominations across the board. Why, because many people in Hollywood got into the movie business to make movies like this. Moms never get credit for liking movies like this. I suppose a mom movie would probably be, like, Girl’s Trip or anything involving a wedding or Barbara Streisand. But I’m here to stand up for Ford v Ferrari being a mom movie. Why not, right?