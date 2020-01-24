If you put a hundred humans on an island to fight for survival or try to eke out a little happiness, sooner or later, one of them is going to make art. They will make it not because there is any good reason, but because they have to. Because they feel compelled to. It starts as a rumble, a spark of imagination — and before long, they must make it, they must build it. Then it is laid out in the center of the island for everyone else to look at because the art can’t exist just as a thing made. It must resonate or reflect off the people looking at it, off the people who live there too, off the people who will understand what that art means. Some of them will walk on by, or they’ll look at it and scratch their heads. Still some will inevitably ask the question: why? Why would anyone make that?

The answer must always be: why not?

And so it goes with Sam Mendes’ absurdly beautiful and deeply moving WWI war film, 1917. It started with an idea: what if we made a movie about a soldier sent on a mission to deliver a message to save lives? What if we did that movie in one continuous take? He and screenwriter Kristy Wilson-Cairns set out to plot that story. Who is this guy? Well, he’s young. He doesn’t know much. Like so many reluctant soldiers in that or any war, George MacKay’s Corporal Schofield is not even the hero of the story. No, he’s the guy the hero drags along with him on the potentially deadly mission.

MacKay’s face is itself the film’s most effective visual effect, and that says a lot given that it competes with the mind-blowing elegance of the Mendes-Roger Deakins camera’s eye. You might not have noticed it the first time, but so compelling and evocative is MacKay’s face. With innocent eyes and a hopeful haircut, MacKay doesn’t want to be there. He doesn’t want to be a hero. He just wants to get in and get out and get home safe. But he doesn’t yet know what formidable stuff he’s made of. He doesn’t yet know that he’s a hero in the making, that this movie is a portrait of a war hero as a young man.

It will take a second or even a third viewing to unlock yourself from MacKay to notice the camera. How it travels, what it shows, how it captures light, how it casually includes the carnage left in the wake of war. Of course, there is no greater working cinematographer than Roger Deakins, and here he has painted something that can only be described as abstract expressionism. Mendes and Deakins have deliberately evoked the images of the way that WWI transformed art.

Looking at 1917 through the lens of art is to understand what that war did TO art, what all war does to art, in fact. Both world wars destroyed countless works for valuable art and architecture, let alone what it did to the emotional life of artists.

Artists were in support of the war before it began. And as it was with most every aspect of European life during and after the war, art was forever transformed. Mendes never forgets that every frame of 1917 is about art. Every frame of it looks like a work of art, not just in how Deakins evokes the art of the time. but how so much of it resembles a dream. We know we are watching a soldier journey across treacherous territory, but with not many other people around — so much death, so much emptiness everywhere — it plays like a dream. Each of these set pieces is set up with the brilliantly haunting, stirring score by Thomas Newman, Mendes’ setting the pace, Deakins’ masterful framing, and, finally, MacKay’s performance. The suspense with one continuous take means we don’t know what’s coming next. We can’t know because it is all happening to us at once. There is no time to regroup as you would with a traditionally-cut film.

They’re in a bunker with rats. Is that trip wire? Kaboom. Then, he’s tumbling through a window and finding a young woman taking care of a baby. Who is the mother? “I don’t know,” she says. As the clock ticks down, MacKay’s soldier evolves from someone who has no idea what he’s doing or why he is there to someone who knows he must take command to rise up and save the day.

Instead of a hero’s reward, by the end he is told that this is just one day, one battle that will hardly matter in a long agonizing pointless war that will lead 40 million dead, change art forever, and shock humanity into awareness of just what our species is really capable of. No one had ever seen anything like it. Mendes may not have made the definitive WWI movie, but he captured that transformation of life before and life after with one continuous take and the magic of what a really good actor can do.

That a film like this, pure art from beginning to end, could be released by a major studio and make $100+ million in this age? That is something.

1917 is a beautiful, haunting, bravura work of cinematic art. It is about hope and hopelessness at the same time. It is about making art not because there is a good reason but because there is no bad reason. We live at a time when we need more art, we need more beauty. In an age when so much of our culture is reduced to hot takes, memes and hashtags, reality TV and the daily reminder of our lack on humanity online, this film is a thing of beauty. Worthy of every award it about to receive and more.