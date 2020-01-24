The speediest Oscar race of all-time continues with another awards blitz weekend. The BIG ONE happens on Saturday night — that’s the DGA, where it appears that there are three in the running:

1. Sam Mendes, the stats champ with the Globes for Best Pic and Director AND the Producers Guild

2. Bong Joon Ho, who has all the buzz about town having just won the SAG ensemble plus ACE awards

3. Quentin Tarantino, whose popular Once Upon a Time in Hollywood could bring him his first Best Director win after having won the Globe for Comedy and Screenplay.

Our predictions:

Sam Mendes, 1917 — Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Marshall Flores

First-Time Director:

Melina Matsoukas, Queen & Slim — Stone (pending)

Alma Har’el, Honey Boy — Moye

Also on Saturday are the USC Scripter awards, which recognize both the source material and the adaptation. By all accounts, despite the nominees, it appears to be Greta Gerwig’s to lose. 1/3 of this is the adaption itself — well-liked, will make at least $100 million, and has a revisionist feminist ending to a traditional novel that was already feminist for its time. 1/3 of this is not having won an Oscar for Lady Bird (she will likely win screenplay here, at WGA, and Oscar), and 1/3 is the (fake) controversy over missing a Best Director nomination. It creates a perfect storm.

The two potential spoilers at the Scripters are Jojo Rabbit and The Irishman.

Our predictions:

Greta Gerwig, Little Women — Stone, Moye, Adams, Flores

Finally, there’s the Cinema Audio Society, where 1917 is NOT nominated:

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Joker

The Irishman

Our predictions:

Ford v Ferrari — Stone, Moye, Adams, Flores

We will be announcing these awards throughout the weekend. Stay tuned.