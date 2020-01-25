Best Character Design – Feature: Klaus

Best Character Design – TV/Media: Carmen Sandiego (Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper)

Best Music – Feature: I Lost My Body

Best Music – TV/Media: Love, Death & Robots (Episode: Sonnie’s Edge Blur)

Best Commercial: The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster

Best Special Production: How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming

Best Production Design — Feature: Klaus

Best Production Design — TV/Media: Love, Death & Robots (Episode: The Witness Blur)

Best Short Subject: Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days

Best Student Film: The Fox & The Pigeon

Best VR: Bonfire

