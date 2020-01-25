Best Character Design – Feature: Klaus
Best Character Design – TV/Media: Carmen Sandiego (Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper)
Best Music – Feature: I Lost My Body
Best Music – TV/Media: Love, Death & Robots (Episode: Sonnie’s Edge Blur)
Best Commercial: The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster
Best Special Production: How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
Best Production Design — Feature: Klaus
Best Production Design — TV/Media: Love, Death & Robots (Episode: The Witness Blur)
Best Short Subject: Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
Best Student Film: The Fox & The Pigeon
Best VR: Bonfire