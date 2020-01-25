We’re going to be combining the winners post for this evening.

DGA nominees

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

First Feature

Mati Diop, Atlantics

Alma Har’el, Honey Boy

Melina Matsoukas, Queen & Slim

Tyler Nilson & Michael Shwartz, The Peanut Butter Falcon

Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Scripter Nominees:

Dark Waters, Matthew Carnahan and Mario Correa, “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” by Nathaniel Rich

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian, I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi, Caging Skies by Christine Leunens

Little Women, Greta Gerwig, Louisa May Alcott

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten, based on his play The Pope

TELEVISION

Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, one-woman play of the same name

Fosse/Verdon, Joel Fields and Steven Levenson, “Nowadays,” based on the biography Fosse by Sam Wasson

Killing Eve, Emerald Fennell, “Nice and Neat,” based on the novel Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings

Unbelieveable, Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, for the first episode, based on the article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong

Watchmen, Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for the episode “This Extraordinary Being,” based on the comic book series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons

American Society of Cinematographers nominees:

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for 1917

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for The Irishman

Robert Richardson, ASC for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher, ASC for Joker

Documentary

Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma for Honeyland

Evangelia Kranioti for Obscuro Barroco

Nicholas de Pencier for Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television

John Conroy, ISC for The Terror: Infamy “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest”

P.J. Dillon, ISC for The Rook “Chapter 1”

Chris Manley, ASC for Doom Patrol “Pilot”

Martin Ruhe, ASC for Catch-22 “Episode 5”

Craig Wrobleski, CSC for The Twilight Zone “Blurryman”

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

David Luther for Das Boot “Gegen die Zeit”

M. David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Simone”

Chris Seager, BSC for Carnival Row “Grieve No More”

Brendan Steacy, CSC for Titans “Dick Grayson”

Colin Watkinson, ASC, BSC for The Handmaid’s Tale “Night”

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

Dana Gonzales, ASC for Legion “Chapter 20”

C. Kim Miles, CSC, MySC for Project Blue Book “The Flatwoods Monster”

Polly Morgan, ASC, BSC for Legion “Chapter 23”

Peter Robertson, ISC for Vikings “Hell”

David Stockton, ASC for Gotham “Ace Chemicals”

Spotlight Award

Jarin Blaschke for The Lighthouse

Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF for Honey Boy

Jasper Wolf, NSC for Monos

Cinema Audio Society Nominees:

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

“The Irishman”

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED

“Abominable”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

“Toy Story 4”

MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY

“Apollo 11”

“Echo in the Canyon”

“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”

“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”

“Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything”

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

“Game of Thrones: The Bells”

“Peaky Blinders: Mr. Jones”

“Stranger Thing: Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”

“The Handmaid’s Tale: Heroic”

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Persona Non Grata”

TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR

“Barry: ronny/lily”

“Fleabag: Episode #2.6”

“Modern Family: A Year of Birthdays”

“Russian Doll: The Way Out”

“Veep: Veep Episode 707”

TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES

“Apollo: Missions to the Moon”

“Chernobyl: 1:23:45”

“Deadwood: The Movie”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

“True Detective: The Great War and Modern Memory”

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

“Country Music: Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (1968-1972)”

“David Bowie: Finding Fame”

“Deadliest Catch: Sixty Foot Monster Episode 1512”

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive: The Next Generation”

“Hitsville: The Making of Motown”