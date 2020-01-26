It should not have been a surprise to you, AwardsDaily readers, who accurately predicted Sam Mendes to win the DGA in our poll. You followed the stats and the stats prevailed. They said no director has ever won the DGA without having first won the Globe Picture, Director, or PGA or all three. Mendes has won all three. But the internet obscures reality and love for Parasite online is intense. Thus, if you spend a lot of time on Twitter you will assume that it’s the frontrunner. Its win at SAG ensemble and at ACE felt like major momentum. But remember, Parasite beat every other movie EXCEPT 1917. When it went up against that movie, 1917 prevailed. Granted, that only happened twice: at Globes and at PGA. Now it’s happened three times.

1917 won on a preferential ballot with 8,000 people voting at PGA and now it’s won on the majority ballot, with 20,000 DGA members. The race is not over yet. Ballots have not gone out. In the past, our epics like this film do not win Best Picture. In fact, the more epic in scope, in the past, the less chance a movie has to win. The last war movie to win was the Hurt Locker, which is not unlike 1917 in that it is about the futility and hollowed out madness of war. But since then most of the bigger films like Gravity, like La La Land, like The Revenant – the movies that do well with the techs can’t finish the job on a preferential ballot. Can 1917 overcome that? That’s the question.

I would not, however, predict anyone but Mendes to win Best Director:

2009-Bigelow-DGA/Oscar

2010-Hooper-DGA/Oscar

2011-Hazanivicius-DGA/Oscar

2012-Affleck-DGA/Ang Lee, Oscar (Affleck was not nominated)

2013-Cuaron-DGA/Oscar

2014-Inarritu-DGA/Oscar

2015-Inarritu-DGA/Oscar

2016-Chazelle-DGA/Oscar

2017-Del Toro-DGA/Oscar

2018-Cuaron-DGA/Oscar

You dig?

Either a film wins in the first round with the preferential ballot or a recount kicks in. I believe that 1917 beat Parasite at the PGAs because it lands high on ballots even if it isn’t number one.

But heed the words of Zeda Rubenstein in Poltergeist, “hold onto yourselves”:

“There’s one more thing – a terrible presence is in there with her. So much rage. So much betrayal. I’ve never sensed anything like it.”

This is the moment when 1917 becomes a target.

To the industry at large, to the Globe voters, 1917 is a stunning cinematic achievement worthy of their top awards. A challenge for filmmaker Sam Mendes who just twenty years ago won Best Picture and Best Director American Beauty, the film is deeply moving, and more than that – it is a movie almost anyone can at least “get” if not love. And that is usually how you can define Best Picture, mostly in the era of the preferential ballot but before that too. Sure, films like No Country for Old Men, which many still don’t get, won but that is what you can do on a majority vote that you might not be able to do on a preferential ballot.

Of the films up for Best Picture 1917 is the one you can sit anyone down in front of and they don’t need to be a film critic or a film analyst to understand why it’s great. Like Green Book last year, like Moonlight, like Spotlight, like 12 Years a Slave, like Argo – it is EASY to see why anyone you put in front of it will understand what it’s telling you. That doesn’t mean it is MOST BELOVED. It just means it is broadly liked, loved and appreciated – but now, because it just beat Parasite for Best Director at the DGA, it will start to feel some heat.

But to the internet, which is invested in a different movie winning – that movie appears to be Parasite – the knives are about to come out big time for 1917. I’m not sure whether it will reach Green Book level of vitriol, where the filmmakers – the lead actor – were all vetted and questioned and called out as racists, sex offenders, etc. Will they research Sam Mendes and brilliant co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns whose crime here is being a World War I geek and writing a lovely, effecting story? Or is their crime that they beat a movie the internet is very passionate about, much the same way they were with Roma last year.

Now that 1917 has won the Globe, the PGA and the DGA it will have two possible roads. The first, the race will be happening so fast there isn’t time to pay attention to the fury that is about to burn online and the votes will put 1917 in the lead to win with no recount.

The second path is a recount and if the film is made polarizing by what is about to happen to it online then the stats will not matter as much.

In general, if you win the Globe, the PGA and the DGA you are locked and loaded for a win – you can even take out Globe and just go with PGA and DGA, or Globe and PGA:

2009-The Hurt Locker-PGA/DGA

2010-The King’s Speech-PGA/DGA/SAG

2011-The Artist-Globe/PGA/DGA

2012-Argo-Globe/PGA/DGA/SAG

2014-Birdman-PGA/DGA/SAG

2017-The Shape of Water-PGA/DGA

Then there are the split years:

2013-12 Years a Slave-Globe/PGA (Gravity: DGA)

2015-Spotlight-SAG (Big Short:PGA, Revenant: DGA)

2016-Moonlight-WGA (La La Land: Globe/PGA/DGA)

2018-Green Book-Globe/PGA (Roma: DGA)

Right now we have:

1917-Globe/PGA/DGA

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood-Globe

Parasite-SAG

Neither Parasite nor 1917 have acting nominees in them. While all Best Picture winners in the era of the preferential ballot have had acting nominations and that makes both 1917 and Parasite longer shots than they ordinarily would have been – there are mitigating circumstances for both. The first is that George MacKay is not a well enough known star and the Best Actor race was extraordinarily packed. So much so that only three of them are in Best Picture contenders:

Leonardo DiCaprio-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver-Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix-Joker

And Parasite’s cast was not well known enough, like MacKay, to make the cut in a competitive race that built its consensus, more or less, in the acting categories. As it was, many didn’t get in, like Jennifer Lopez and Lupita Nyong’o.

But let’s look at what films won Best Picture with at least one acting winner:

2010-The King’s Speech-Colin Firth

2011-The Artist-Jean DuJardin

2013-12 Years a Slave-Lupita Nyong’o

2016-Moonlight-Mahershala Ali

2018-Green Book-Mahershala Ali

Again, given that – a Best Picture upset, stats wise, seems to again point to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood since these films – almost of all of them – won the Globe too (except King’s Speech). There doesn’t seem to be any precedent for Parasite winning based on SAG and ACE wins only except Spotlight.

These three frontrunners – 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite are all vying for Original Screenplay too. Does that mean whatever wins there wins Best Picture? It might. Or it might not. In the past, we know that screenplay or director, usually not both, goes with Best Picture — with the caveat that when the screenwriter is the same person as the director:

2009-The Hurt Locker (Picture+Director+Screenplay)

2010-The King’s Speech (Picture+Director+Screenplay)

2011-The Artist (Picture+Director)

2012-Argo (Picture+Screenplay)

2013-12 Years a Slave ((Picture+Screenplay)

2014-Birdman (Picture+Director+Screenplay) <—the only exception for same writer and director winning all three)

2015-Spotlight (Picture+Screenplay)

2016-Moonlight (Picture+Screenplay)

2017-The Shape of Water (Picture+Director)

2018-Green Book (Picture+Screenplay)

1917 can easily win just Picture and Director, since Sam Mendes is listed on both awards, and be in keeping with the stats. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood can win Picture and Screenplay and be in keeping with the stats. Parasite could win Picture and Screenplay and break the stats rule about films winning both International Feature and Best Picture. Not IMPOSSIBLE, though.

1917 is a trial case for an end of the year film that can come in at the last minute and win. Once the Academy pushed the date back from late March to late February it seemed to take the late breaking winner off the table. Every winner had come from earlier in the year – either at a festival or with just straight release.

Now the artful and lovely 1917 will have a target on its back, which is funny because that’s sort of what the movie is ABOUT. I watched it for the third time the other day and it just grabbed my heart, especially at the end when you see the dedication. This movie meant a lot to its director. It is a film about humanity beating back its own worst instincts. And sadly, that is what’s going to happen to the movie because it dared to be a frontrunner without anyone’s approval. It wasn’t the anointed one early on. It didn’t have anyone pushing it to the top. It didn’t win any major critics awards. It bypassed completely the awards circuit, the dog and pony show and just showed up as a movie and said, “take it or leave it.” Somehow, some way voters responded to that – the old fashioned way. They watch it, they loved it, they voted for it.

You all know that the film I thought was going to dominate this race was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, not 1917. So I am as surprised as you are. But I love all of these films. So much so that I had a hard time choosing any one of them as the best. It would be a very tough decision for me but I can see why people choose 1917 because of the level of difficulty in bring it off. People say “oh it’s like a video game.” You know, it isn’t. These are real actors, real effects, real cinematography and they completely nail it. This is filmmaking craft, ACTING, at its best.

But it would still be a hard choice for me.

So fasten your seatbelts, friends, it’s going to be a bumpy night.