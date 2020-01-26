The Lumiere Awards from Advanced Imaging Center handed out their awards last night. Frozen 2 won big with Best Immersive Feature, Original Song and use of HDR. Our very own Jazz Tangcay reports for Variety’s Artisans.

The full list of winners:

Best Immersive Feature Film – Animated: “Frozen II” (Disney)

Best Immersive Feature Film – Live Action: “Avengers: Endgame” (Disney)

Best Music-Themed Motion Picture: “Rocketman” (Paramount)

Best Documentary: “Save This Rhino” (National Geographic)

Best Immersive Audio – Theatrical: “Ford v Ferrari” (Fox)

Best Immersive Audio – Episodic: “Carnival Row” (Amazon)

Best Use of AR in Live Broadcast: Madonna/Maluma on the Billboard Music Awards 2019

Best Use of AR in Musical Experience: “Grease AR”

Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Episodic: “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Legacy: “The Wizard of Oz” (Warner Bros.)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Animated: “Frozen II” (Disney)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Live Action: “Alita: Battle Angel” (Fox)

Best Use of VR for Merchandising and/or Retail: VR Merchandising

Best Use of VR in Musical Experience: “Surviving Said the Prophet,” VR Experience

Best VR Education/Museum Experience: “Tutankhamun: Enter The Tomb” (CityLights)

Best VR Entertainment Experience: “How To Train Your Dragon: Hidden World” (Dreamworks)

Best 8K Production: “The Dawns Here Are Quiet” (Shanghai Media)

Best 2D to 3D Conversion: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best Original Song: “Frozen II,” “Into The Unknown” (Disney)

Best Scene or Sequence in a Feature Film: “Aladdin,” “Friend Like Me” (Disney)

Best Location-Based Entertainment: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (Walt Disney Imagineering)

Harold Lloyd Award: James Mangold

Sir Charles Wheatstone Award: Unity Technologies