Back in 1993 I was attending UCLA. It took me a while to get through college. I had a hard time getting through life in general. Only intensive therapy got me to the point where I was about to graduate at 29 years old with a bachelor’s degree. I’d applied to the film department but wasn’t accepted, so I took the next best offer and entered the theater department as a playwright. And yes, that is the degree I have – playwriting. The entire UC statewide university system had and still have an annual writing contest called the Samuel Goldwyn Creative Writing contest. On a lark, I wrote a screenplay in about a week. I just plowed through it, writing and day and night. And I thought, what the hell, I’ll submit it. Well, what a shock to find I had become one of the five finalists. I would go on to win third place and got my script mentioned in Variety and the Hollywood Reporter. That led to several agents asking me to send my screenplay. I ended up getting one meeting out of it. More than one person I met with told me, “Your writing reminds me of an up-and-coming filmmaker named Quentin Tarantino.”

It was 1993. The year Tarantino’s career began. I would end up dropping out of Columbia Graduate Film School and retreating online. He would become one of the greatest directors America has ever produced. I always kept my eye on Tarantino, vicariously imagining the kind of success I might have achieved if I’d had my ish together enough to pursue my dream full-force as he did. It took me a long while to become a Tarantino fan but even from the beginning I always appreciated that his films seemed to burst from a universe of his making. When you watch a Tarantino movie you are stepping into that alternate reality only he knows how to make.

I was never sure if any of his films would land on my list of most watched movies. It’s not a big list but it’s a beloved list. Then I saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. THAT movie has become the movie I have not only watched multiple times but will continue to watch and adore for the rest of my life.

The reason I think it’s the best film he’s ever made, his most accomplished and his most profound is that, for the first time, it feels disciplined. He isn’t leaving everything in, even though he tells a long story with many different divergent paths off the main one. If you watch it a few times you’ll understand why it is his most lean. There is not a wasted shot, not a scene that lags, because sinking into this story is the only way to understand why it matters.

It goes without saying that Tarantino is a brilliant director. Once Upon a Time is filled with memorable shot sequences, from Brad Pitt’s tracking shot in Spahn Ranch to the speeding cars through the Hollywood Hills, or Margot Robbie dancing through a party. But the smaller insert shots are impressive. One of cowboy boots walking up the steps as a woman in heels is walking down them. In this film he’s always mixing fact and fiction, real and unreal. Mirroring the real movie set with the movie set infiltrated by hippies.

The story’s tension arrives if you know what the story is about. Maybe you had to live through it to really get it and this is where my own path lived alongside Tarantino’s starts to matter. He worked in a video store, I worked in a video store because that was what you did in the 1980s if you were a movie geek, as I was. We grew up in LA at the dawn of the 1960s. Our lives were touched by the Manson murders. My parents met at Pandora’s Box on Sunset, which is glimpsed in this film.

It isn’t just that it reminds me of my own past, and a world gone, it’s also that the two main characters are so likable. How could anyone not become completely invested in their fates. And that is why it matters. It matters because we come to care about what happens to them. We see the potential target of the Manson murders because we already know who died that night. But we also find our heroes potentially in harm’s way. Then we are given a gift.

For those of us who spent many sleepless nights wondering how a world could change so fast. How could American culture turn on a dime that hot August night in 1969.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is the best film Tarantino has ever made because it is a love letter to the art of movies. Yes, it a way to reimagine a world UNchanged by something that horrific. But it is also about a time that has long since vanished. Parts of it remain. The Neon lights at El Coyote. The long boulevards that take you from here to there. The dreamers who come here to make something of themselves, succeed or fail. Somehow out of this fairy tale wasteland a director was born.

This is a year of great, great movies. They are so great that even the ones that aren’t as great as still great. Years like this don’t come around very often. Tarantino faced some hard, personal truths in this film which is, at its heart, about reconciling with former glory. Many of his fans believe that his best movies are behind him but I don’t think that’s true. A kind of Tarantino movie might be a thing of the past. But he’s reaching down deeper and finding new things to say as one of our most interesting and original auteurs.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood finishes a long look back at painful moments in history. And though no one can erase those horrors, they are still with us every day, but Tarantino understands that the function of cinema is often a great escape, a fantasy, the chance to sit in the dark and imagine what if.