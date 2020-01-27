The Academy has posted their photo gallery from today’s luncheon. It looks as though a good time was had by all, except those lucky enough to skip it. Just kidding. Here are the photos and the class photo.
Oscar® nominee Laura Dern
Oscar® nominee Kathy Bates
Oscar® nominee Greta Gerwig
Oscar® nominee Quentin Tarantino
Oscar® nominees Take Waititi and Bong Joon Ho
Oscar® nominee Brad Pitt
Oscar® nominees James Mangold and Bong Joon Ho
Oscar® nominees Noah Baumbach and Todd Phillips
Oscar® nominees Han Jin Wan, Kwak Sin-ae, Bong Joon Ho, Cho Won Woo and Jinmo Yang
Oscar® nominee Greta Gerwig
Oscar® nominee Quentin Tarantino
Oscar® nominee Robert DeNiro
Oscar® nominee Taika Waititi
Oscar® nominee Sandy Powell
Oscar® nominees Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris and Florence Pugh
Oscar® nominees Renee Zellweger and Cynthia Erivo
Oscar® nominees Cynthia Erivo and Brad Pitt with Academy CEO Dawn Hudson
Oscar® nominees Charlize Theron and Cynthia Erivo