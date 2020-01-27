Evil makes a good case to young Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) in Taika Waititi’s brilliant satire Jojo Rabbit. It looks like Hitler. It talks like Hitler. It rages like Hitler. Hitler, a figment of Jojo’s 10 year-old imagination, is the embodiment of cool to Hitler youths during World War II. Yes, the same way that Donald Trump’s bravado and blustering appeals to the alienated, isolated angry white men and boys in America, so too did Hitler pander to those who felt that their needs were being sidelined for those invaders who have come to take everything that belongs to them.

There is nothing as terrifying in memory as Adolf Hitler and his army of meth-head Nazis who could not even stop to sleep charging through Europe and blowing everything up. Gathering undesirables in their quest to create a master race, Hitler terrorized the world until he was beaten by the greater forces of good. Yes, goodness triumphs in Jojo Rabbit, where the entire war is played out in the heart of Jojo himself. He’s taught to hate. He’s taught that hate is the ANSWER to the fear and loneliness he feels.

It takes two women to break Jojo out of the spell Hitler has cast upon him and they do it with love and common sense. These two actresses are Scarlett Johansson as Rosie, the resistance fighter and Jojo’s mother, and Thomasin McKenzie as Elsa, the young Jewish woman hiding in the attic. What Waititi does with these two women deepens the story. It goes beyond just the Bechdel test, how to put two women in a story where their conversation matters. He shows that conversations between women DO matter, not because they are talking about their own empowerment but because they are talking about universal human things like freedom.

Listen to this scene between them:

Rosie: “In the end that’s all you really have, hope. That your only remaining child is not just a ghost.”

Elsa: “Perhaps we’re all ghosts now, we just don’t know it.”

Rosie: “Perhaps. You’ve lived more lifetimes than most.”

Elsa: “I haven’t lived at all.”

Rosie: “You’re being challenged. They say you can’t live, that you won’t live. If that comes true, then they win.”

Elsa: “They’ve been winning so far.”

Rosie: “They’ll never win. That’s the power you have. As long as there is someone somewhere alive, then they lose. They didn’t get you yesterday or today then tomorrow is the same. Hey, tomorrow must be the same.”

There are films that reach beyond the singularly American experience of unhappy lives, films that are about more than that, like Parasite, like 1917, and like Jojo Rabbit. It is the scenes between these two women that infuse the film with so much hope.

Jojo and Hitler bumble around together trying to inflate with masculinity, but it just comes off as silly because it’s supposed to. Nazis are dumb, Hitler was dumb and stupid. They should be mocked and laughed at. They should never be allowed to have power over anyone ever.

Jojo Rabbit does what all great movies do — it takes you places. As we follow Jojo on his journey we are quietly rooting for him because we, like the two women in his life, know that he isn’t evil incarnate, he is merely scared and wants to be a man — THE MAN — now with his father away. He wants to be a man — THE MAN — with Elsa too. But of course, he can do none of these things. But Jojo does act, finally. He does reject evil. He does tell Hitler to fuck off and eventually he does set Elsa free.

In the film’s final glorious moments, in an ending for the ages, Jojo and Elsa greet the new Germany, broken and ruined, as the brave American soldiers glide on by with a freedom flag waving, Waititi is reminding us of THIS America. The America that kicked the Nazis off the face of the planet. THAT is who we are, who we must be. Today and tomorrow.

Finally, as Jojo prepares to say goodbye to Elsa and to greet the new world that has been set free, they don’t know what to do. So they dance. Not only do they dance but they dance to David fucking Bowie’s Heroes. In German, but of course.

Why do they dance? They dance because it is a sign of freedom. They dance because they can. Because they’re alive. They dance for Rosie. They dance because they’re happy. Jojo Rabbit gives us the gift of happiness and closes with the following Rilke quote:

Let everything happen to you. Beauty and terror.

Just keep going. No feeling is final.

Taika Waititi has gifted us with Jojo Rabbit just when we need it most. It is one of the best films of the year.