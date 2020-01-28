Honorees
Career Achievement – Michael Kaplan
Spotlight – Charlize Theron
Distinguished Collaborator – Adam McKay
Distinguished Service – Mary Ellen Fields
Excellence in Contemporary Film
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Arjun Bhasin
Hustlers – Mitchell Travers
Knives Out – Jenny Eagan
The Laundromat – Ellen Mirojnick
Queen & Slim – Shiona Turini
Excellence in Period Film
Dolemite is My Name – Ruth E. Carter
Downton Abbey – Anna Mary Scott Robbins
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Rocketman – Julian Day
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Aladdin – Michael Wilkinson
Avengers: Endgame – Judianna Makovsky
Captain Marvel – Sanja M. Hays
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Ellen Mirojnick
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Michael Kaplan
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Big Little Lies: #204, “She Knows” – Alix Friedberg
Fleabag: #201, “2.1” – Ray Holman
Killing Eve: #204, “Desperate Times” – Charlotte Mitchell
Russian Doll: #105, “Superiority Complex” – Jennifer Rogien
Schitt’s Creek: #504, “The Dress” – Debra Hanson
Excellence in Period Television
Chernobyl: #102, “Please Remain Calm” – Odile Dicks-Mireaux
The Crown: #310, “Cri De Coeur” – Amy Roberts
Fosse/Verdon: #101, “Life is a Cabaret” – Melissa Toth & Joseph La Corte
GLOW: #305, “Freaky Tuesday” – Beth Morgan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: #305, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – Donna Zakowska
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
Carnival Row: #102, “Aisling” – Joanna Eatwell
Game of Thrones: #806, “The Iron Throne” – Michele Clapton
The Handmaid’s Tale: #306, “Household” – Natalie Bronfman
A Series of Unfortunate Events: #306, “Penultimate Peril: Part 2” – Cynthia Summers
Watchmen: #101, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – Sharen Davis
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Dancing with the Stars: #2802, “First Elimination” – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
The Late Late Show with James Corden: #4123, “Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin” – Lauren Shapiro
The Masked Singer: #213, “Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off” – Marina Toybina
RuPaul’s Drag Race: #1101, “Whatcha Unpackin?” – Zaldy for RuPaul
Saturday Night Live: #4416, “Sandra Oh / Tame Impala” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
Excellence in Short Form Design
Katy Perry: “Small Talk”, music video – Phoenix Mellow
Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: “Mirror, Mirror”, commercial – Ami Goodheart
Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road”, music video – Catherine Hahn
Madonna: “God Control”, music video – B. Åkerlund
United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker”, commercial – Christopher Lawrence