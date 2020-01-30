Our favorite Albuquerque lawyer is back! In the form of a brand new teaser for season five of Better Call Saul.

Set to Jim Reeves’ “Welcome to My World,” trailer teases a meeting with Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), tender moments between Saul (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn), Mike (Jonathan Banks) taking a punch before getting his own sweet revenge.

We also see the return of Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), the ex-cartel boss and Walter White’s brother-in-law, DEA agent Hank Schrader (Dean Norris).

Watch the full teaser for season five below:

Better Call Saul will have a two-night premiere on AMC, February 23 and 24.