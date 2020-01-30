The London Film Critics Circle announced their winners. They gave Foreign Language to Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Screenwriter to Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story. They have a strong correlation to the BAFTAs, though not so much to Oscar. Roma and Cuaron won last year. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri the year before. La La Land won before that. Mad Max Fury Road the year before that, where The Revenant won the BAFTA. Boyhood before that. 12 Years a Slave before that – the last film to win London AND the BAFTA and the Oscar for Best Picture. But it COULD indicate that Parasite is about to win the BAFTA. Amour won the Argo year, with Ang Lee for director for Life of Pi, where Argo swept the BAFTAs. So I guess you never know.

FILM OF THE YEAR

Parasite

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

For Sama

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR: The Attenborough Award

The Souvenir

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Renée Zellweger – Judy

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Florence Pugh

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Robert Pattinson

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Honor Swinton Byrne

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER: The Philip French Award

Mark Jenkin – Bait

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR

The Devil’s Harmony

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – production design, Barbara Ling

THE DILYS POWELL AWARD for EXCELLENCE IN FILM

Sally Potter

THE DILYS POWELL AWARD for EXCELLENCE IN FILM

Sandy Powell

40TH ANNIVERSARY AWARD

Aardman