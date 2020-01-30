The London Film Critics Circle announced their winners. They gave Foreign Language to Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Screenwriter to Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story. They have a strong correlation to the BAFTAs, though not so much to Oscar. Roma and Cuaron won last year. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri the year before. La La Land won before that. Mad Max Fury Road the year before that, where The Revenant won the BAFTA. Boyhood before that. 12 Years a Slave before that – the last film to win London AND the BAFTA and the Oscar for Best Picture. But it COULD indicate that Parasite is about to win the BAFTA. Amour won the Argo year, with Ang Lee for director for Life of Pi, where Argo swept the BAFTAs. So I guess you never know.
FILM OF THE YEAR
Parasite
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR
For Sama
BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR: The Attenborough Award
The Souvenir
DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Renée Zellweger – Judy
ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Florence Pugh
BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Robert Pattinson
YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR
Honor Swinton Byrne
BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER: The Philip French Award
Mark Jenkin – Bait
BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR
The Devil’s Harmony
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – production design, Barbara Ling
THE DILYS POWELL AWARD for EXCELLENCE IN FILM
Sally Potter
THE DILYS POWELL AWARD for EXCELLENCE IN FILM
Sandy Powell
40TH ANNIVERSARY AWARD
Aardman