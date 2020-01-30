The sound categories are as wide open as any other category at the Oscars. Sound Mixing and Sound Editing could go to the same movie or it could be split up, It could go to a favorite Best Picture contender or it might not. It’s never all that easy to call but right now, it appears to be down to Ford v Ferrari and 1917. The other two films nominated for Best Picture and both Sound categories Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Joker.

Ford v Ferrari won the Cinema Audio Society award and the MPSE for Sound Effects and Foley for Feature Film, which would indicate it has a pretty good shot at winning both sound categories. It also has a Best Picture nomination.

History with the CAS is hit and miss, though this year the tightened schedule could mean all bets are off.

But if you look back to films that won both the CAS and the MPSE for Sound Effects and Foley for Feature Film – they end up winning both sound categories. True of Gravity, true of Inception. Hacksaw Ridge only won Sound Mixing against La La Land. But it seems like a fairly solid stat and probably a good bet that vroom vroom Ford v Ferrari seems like a strong bet for both.