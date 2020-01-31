The Oscar race is speeding by at a record pace. This weekend we will hear from the BAFTA, the British Academy of Film and Television.

The BAFTA changed their voting procedure back in 2012. You can look at years before that if you want to but I’m not sure the results would be the same. Maybe they would be. Beginning in 2012 they switched from a three-round process that included longlists to a two-round one, and opened up final voting in all categories to all voters (before, individual craft branch members would vote for the winners in their craft category: e.g., only directors could vote for the Best Director winner, only editors could vote for Best Editing, etc.). In short, BAFTA voting now is a lot like the Academy’s, but without the preferential ballot in Best Picture — and honestly that makes a lot of difference.

The key to know about the BAFTA is that they haven’t matched with Oscar on Best Picture since 12 Years a Slave. That’s because they don’t use the preferential ballot as the Oscars do. Let’s take a look at BAFTA Best Picture and Best Director, factoring in PGA (preferential) and DGA (non-preferential plurality):

As you can see, we’re still in unknown territory because La La Land really messes up the stats. A movie can win almost everything heading into the race, but then get cut short at the last minute BECAUSE of the preferential ballot. Whatever happened to La La Land en route to Oscar caused it to tumble. We know what that likely was: shock from Donald Trump and being a movie that was the right movie at the wrong time.

Now let’s quickly look at BAFTA Best Picture/Best Director/Best Screenplay nominees in comparison to Oscar:

What’s immediately noticeable is that 1917 does not have a screenplay nomination, although it’s not necessary to have one to win — a film can lack that and go on to win the BAFTA. The Revenant is the only one since 2009 that has. The Revenant did not earn a screenplay nomination at the WGA or at the Oscars either, but 1917 did. So that makes them a bit different, I’d say.

Moving on to Best Actor, the past five winners at BAFTA have gone on to win the Oscar. That’s a pretty good track record. For Best Actress, the past six have gone on to win the Oscar.

All in all, I’d say that there is a 50/50 chance either Parasite or 1917 takes the BAFTA and either Sam Mendes or Bong Joon Ho wins Best Director. The London Critics went with Parasite, and that seems like a very BAFTA film to choose.

On the other hand, the First World War was an extremely important war to the British people. Will they care about that enough for 1917 to become their winner? Or will Parasite resonate more?

Just because a film wins at BAFTA doesn’t necessarily mean it will win at Oscar. La La Land remains our best example of how things can go so completely wrong in just a few short weeks.

Right now, this is how I personally see the Oscar race pre-WGA, pre-BAFTA:

Best Picture

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Jojo Rabbit

Best Director

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Original Screenplay

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Adapted Screenplay

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Actress

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Editing

Parasite

Jojo Rabbit

The Irishman

Cinematography

1917

Production Design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

1917

Parasite

Sound

Ford v Ferrari

1917

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

1917

Visual Effects

1917

The Lion King

Costume

Little Women

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Score

Joker

1917

Little Women

Song

Rocketman

Makeup and Hair

Bombshell

1917

Animated Feature

Toy Story 4

Klaus

Missing Link

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Documentary

Honeyland

American Factory

The Cave

For Sama

The Edge of Democracy

Foreign Language

Parasite

Live Action Short

Brotherhood

My Neighbor’s Window

Animated Short

Hair Love

Kitbull

Doc Short

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl)

In the Absence

Walk Run Cha-Cha

