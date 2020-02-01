NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM:
1. PERIOD FILM
Ford v Ferrari, Production Designer: François Audouy
The Irishman, Production Designer: Bob Shaw
Jojo Rabbit, Production Designer: Ra Vincent
Joker, Production Designer: Mark Friedberg
1917, Production Designer: Dennis Gassner
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Production Designer: Barbara Ling
2. FANTASY FILM
Ad Astra, Production Designer: Kevin Thompson
Aladdin, Production Designer: Gemma Jackson
Avengers: Endgame, Production Designer: Charles Wood
Dumbo, Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Production Designers: Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins
3. CONTEMPORARY FILM
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Production Designer: Jade Healy
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh
Knives Out, Production Designer: David Crank
Parasite, Production Designer: Lee Ha-Jun
Us, Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
4. ANIMATED FILM
Abominable, Production Designer: Max Boas
Frozen II, Production Designer: Michael Giaimo
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Production Designer: Pierre-Olivier Vincent
The Lion King, Production Designer: James Chinlund
Toy Story 4, Production Designer: Bob Pauley
NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR TELEVISION ARE:
5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 1”, Production Designer: Bo Welch
The Crown: “Aberfan”, Production Designer: Martin Childs
Game of Thrones: “The Bells”, Production Designer: Deborah Riley
The Mandalorian: “Chapter One”, Production Designer: Andrew L. Jones
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Ep. 305, Ep. 308”, Production Designer: Bill Groom
6. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Big Little Lies: “What Have They Done?” “The Bad Mother,” “I Want to Know”, Production Designer: John Paino
The Boys: “The Female of the Species”, Production Designer: Dave Blass
Euphoria: “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed,” “And Salt the Earth Behind You”, Production Designer: Kay Lee
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Mayday”, Production Designer: Elizabeth Williams
The Umbrella Academy: “We Only See Each Other at Weddings and
Funerals”, Production Designer: Mark Worthington
7. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Black Mirror: “Striking Vipers”, Production Designer: Anne Beauchamp
Catch-22, Production Designer: David Gropman
Chernobyl, Production Designer: Luke Hull
Deadwood, Production Designer: Maria Caso
Fosse/Verdon, Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
8. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Barry: “ronny/lily”, Production Designer: Tyler B. Robinson
Fleabag: “Ep. 5”, Production Designer: Jonathan Paul Green
GLOW: “Up, Up, Up”, Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted
The Good Place: “Employee of the Bearimy,” “Help Is Other People”, Production Designer: Ian Phillips
Russian Doll: “Nothing in This World is Easy”, Production Designer: Michael Bricker
9. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
The Big Bang Theory: “The Stockholm Syndrome,” “The Conference
Valuation,” “The Propagation Proposition”, Production Designer: John Shaffner
The Cool Kids: “Vegas, Baby!”, Production Designer: Stephan Olson
Family Reunion: “Remember Black Elvis?”, Production Designer: Aiyanna Trotter
No Good Nick: “The Italian Job”, Production Designer: Kristan Andrews
Will & Grace: “Family, Trip,” “The Things We Do for Love,” “Conscious
Coupling”, Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
10. SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL
Apple: “It’s Tough Out There”, Production Designer: Quito Cooksey
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: “Don’t Call Me Angel”, Production Designer: Emma Fairley
MedMen: “The New Normal”, Production Designer: James Chinlund
Portal for Facebook: “A Very Muppet Portal Launch”, Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
Taylor Swift: “Lover”, Production Designer: Kurt Gefke
11. VARIETY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL
Drunk History: “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”, Production Designer: Monica Sotto
91st Oscars, Production Designer: David Korins
Rent: Live, Production Designer: Jason Sherwood
Saturday Night Live: “1764 Emma Stone,” “1762 Sandra Oh,” “1760 John
Mulaney”, Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio,
Eugene Lee
Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour, Production Designers: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin