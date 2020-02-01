NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM:

1. PERIOD FILM

Ford v Ferrari, Production Designer: François Audouy

The Irishman, Production Designer: Bob Shaw

Jojo Rabbit, Production Designer: Ra Vincent

Joker, Production Designer: Mark Friedberg

1917, Production Designer: Dennis Gassner

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Production Designer: Barbara Ling

2. FANTASY FILM

Ad Astra, Production Designer: Kevin Thompson

Aladdin, Production Designer: Gemma Jackson

Avengers: Endgame, Production Designer: Charles Wood

Dumbo, Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Production Designers: Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins

3. CONTEMPORARY FILM

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Production Designer: Jade Healy

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh

Knives Out, Production Designer: David Crank

Parasite, Production Designer: Lee Ha-Jun

Us, Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

4. ANIMATED FILM

Abominable, Production Designer: Max Boas

Frozen II, Production Designer: Michael Giaimo

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Production Designer: Pierre-Olivier Vincent

The Lion King, Production Designer: James Chinlund

Toy Story 4, Production Designer: Bob Pauley

NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR TELEVISION ARE:

5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 1”, Production Designer: Bo Welch

The Crown: “Aberfan”, Production Designer: Martin Childs

Game of Thrones: “The Bells”, Production Designer: Deborah Riley

The Mandalorian: “Chapter One”, Production Designer: Andrew L. Jones

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Ep. 305, Ep. 308”, Production Designer: Bill Groom

6. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Big Little Lies: “What Have They Done?” “The Bad Mother,” “I Want to Know”, Production Designer: John Paino

The Boys: “The Female of the Species”, Production Designer: Dave Blass

Euphoria: “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed,” “And Salt the Earth Behind You”, Production Designer: Kay Lee

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Mayday”, Production Designer: Elizabeth Williams

The Umbrella Academy: “We Only See Each Other at Weddings and

Funerals”, Production Designer: Mark Worthington

7. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Black Mirror: “Striking Vipers”, Production Designer: Anne Beauchamp

Catch-22, Production Designer: David Gropman

Chernobyl, Production Designer: Luke Hull

Deadwood, Production Designer: Maria Caso

Fosse/Verdon, Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

8. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Barry: “ronny/lily”, Production Designer: Tyler B. Robinson

Fleabag: “Ep. 5”, Production Designer: Jonathan Paul Green

GLOW: “Up, Up, Up”, Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted

The Good Place: “Employee of the Bearimy,” “Help Is Other People”, Production Designer: Ian Phillips

Russian Doll: “Nothing in This World is Easy”, Production Designer: Michael Bricker

9. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

The Big Bang Theory: “The Stockholm Syndrome,” “The Conference

Valuation,” “The Propagation Proposition”, Production Designer: John Shaffner

The Cool Kids: “Vegas, Baby!”, Production Designer: Stephan Olson

Family Reunion: “Remember Black Elvis?”, Production Designer: Aiyanna Trotter

No Good Nick: “The Italian Job”, Production Designer: Kristan Andrews

Will & Grace: “Family, Trip,” “The Things We Do for Love,” “Conscious

Coupling”, Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

10. SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

Apple: “It’s Tough Out There”, Production Designer: Quito Cooksey

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: “Don’t Call Me Angel”, Production Designer: Emma Fairley

MedMen: “The New Normal”, Production Designer: James Chinlund

Portal for Facebook: “A Very Muppet Portal Launch”, Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

Taylor Swift: “Lover”, Production Designer: Kurt Gefke

11. VARIETY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL

Drunk History: “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”, Production Designer: Monica Sotto

91st Oscars, Production Designer: David Korins

Rent: Live, Production Designer: Jason Sherwood

Saturday Night Live: “1764 Emma Stone,” “1762 Sandra Oh,” “1760 John

Mulaney”, Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio,

Eugene Lee

Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour, Production Designers: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin