Film Not In The English Language

Parasite

Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Original Screenplay

Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho

Adapted Screenplay

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Cinematography

1917 – Roger Deakins

Editing

Le Mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker

Production Design

1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

Original Score

Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir

Costume Design

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

Sound

1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

Special Visual Effects

1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

Make Up & Hair

Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

Animated Film

Klaus

Documentary

For Sama

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Bait – Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

British Short Animation

Grandad Was A Romantic – Maryam Mohajer

British Short Film

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

Rising Star Award

Micheal Ward

===

Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Director

Sam Mendes – 1917

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Leading Actor

Leonardo Dicaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Casting

Joker – Shayna Markowitz

Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas

The Personal History Of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes – Nina Gold