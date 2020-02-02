Film Not In The English Language
Parasite
Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Original Screenplay
Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho
Adapted Screenplay
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Cinematography
1917 – Roger Deakins
Editing
Le Mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker
Production Design
1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
Original Score
Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir
Costume Design
Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
Sound
1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
Special Visual Effects
1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy
Make Up & Hair
Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
Animated Film
Klaus
Documentary
For Sama
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Bait – Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite
British Short Animation
Grandad Was A Romantic – Maryam Mohajer
British Short Film
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
Rising Star Award
Micheal Ward
===
Best Film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding British Film
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Director
Sam Mendes – 1917
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Leading Actor
Leonardo Dicaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Casting
Joker – Shayna Markowitz
Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas
The Personal History Of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes – Nina Gold