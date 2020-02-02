After winning the WGA and the ADG last night, Parasite has won enough guild awards now to be considered a very strong contender to win Best Picture.

Parasite:

Five Oscar nominations, including Director + Screenplay + Editing

ACE Eddies (beat The Irishman, Joker in Drama)

Art Directors Guild — Contemporary Film (no competition in the Oscar race)

SAG Ensemble (beat The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jojo Rabbit)

WGA Original Screenplay (beat Marriage Story, 1917)

Jojo Rabbit:

Six Oscar nominations, including Screenplay + Acting + Editing

ACE Eddies (beat Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in Comedy)

WGA Adapted Screenplay (beat Little Women, The Irishman, Joker)

Costume Designers Guild — Period Film (beat Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

1917:

10 Oscar nominations, including Directing + Screenplay

PGA (beat Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, Joker, Ford v Ferrari, Marriage Story, Little Women)

DGA (beat Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman)

ASC (beat Ford v Ferrari, Irishman, Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

MPSE (shared with Ford v Ferrari)

All guilds don’t carry the same weight in the era of the preferential ballot, and our previous beliefs about guild prerequisites have been adjusted. But we’ve also seen strange one-off combinations in the era of the preferential ballot.

Moonlight

Globe Film (Drama) + WGA + Best Picture

Spotlight

SAG ensemble + WGA + Best Picture

In general, though, the PGA and the DGA have ruled.

The two foreign language films that I know of in the era I’ve been covering the Oscar race that have gotten close to winning Best Picture were Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, in the era of the five nominee ballot, and Roma, in the era of the preferential ballot. Both were split years at the Oscars, meaning one film won Best Picture and a different film won Best Director.

The first thing to consider before we look at the stats is the macro view of the Oscars themselves. Why else wouldn’t a foreign language film win Best Picture, besides that it has its own category? Well, think about what the Oscars are. They are an awards body invented to promote and drive profits for the American studio system. While it’s true that cinema is becoming much more international (and our products make the most money when exported to other countries, especially South Korea and China), the people who vote on the Oscars primarily work in the American film industry. That financial factor was either once or is presently their bread and butter.

Why even have a foreign language category at all if the objective is to obliterate that dividing line? Is it unfair to Parasite that it is “ghettoized,” as some believe, in the foreign language category, or does it have an unfair advantage now that it has two top tier categories it can win in? Will voters say yes, it’s the best film made of all of these films from other countries — but not only that, it’s also the best film of any film made in this country? These are questions that will have to be answered. If any film can break through and win both, it is probably Parasite, although not winning the PGA or the DGA would mean its win would have to be a fluke. As Moonlight’s and Spotlight’s and even Crash’s wins were a fluke.

To take a year like this one and hand Best Picture to a film made outside that system is to admit that even in one of the best possible years for American films, Hollywood can’t surpass a film made outside this country. And indeed it has sort of been moving in that direction, as the majority of Best Director winners since 2009 have been directors who came from other countries, who learned how to make movies outside the American studio system:

2010 — Tom Hooper, The King’s Speech

2011 — Michel Hazavicious, The Artist

2012 — Ang Lee, Life of Pi

2013 — Alfonso Cuaron, Gravity

2014 — Alejandro G. Inarritu, Birdman

2015 — Alejandro G. Inarritu, The Revenant

2016 — Damien Chazelle, La La Land

2017 — Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

2018 — Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

For the most part, these films that won Best Director did not also win Best Picture. The only one of these that didn’t win the DGA was Ang Lee for Life of Pi, because Ben Affleck won it for Argo.

But moving back to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which was a much bigger movie that Parasite (in terms of box office) and just as beloved, so much so that I predicted it to WIN Best Picture: Crouching Tiger did not have the same number of guild awards as Parasite does now.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon:

10 Oscar nominations, including Director + Screenplay + Editing

Golden Globe — Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film

DGA

MPSE

Traffic:

Five Oscar nominations, including Director + Screenplay + Acting + Editing

ACE Eddie

WGA Original Screenplay

SAG

Gladiator:

12 Oscar nominations, including Director + Screenplay + Acting + Editing

Golden Globe — Best Film (Drama)

PGA

ADG

CAS

MPSE

Why even have a foreign language category at all? Well, like Animated and Documentary features, these types of movies are not what the overall Academy — actors, writers, directors, producers — made their careers on. Some of them did. And indeed marginalized groups — Asian filmmakers, black filmmakers, female filmmakers — are likewise by and large not “in the club” as much as white male filmmakers are. This is simply a fact. But it’s also true that the Oscars have historically and traditionally been about awarding films made in the live-action narrative film industry that created the Oscars.

Because we live in a climate fueled by online tribalism and shaming, however, this can’t be simply about survival of an industry. It has to be turned into questions of xenophobia and unfairness, because that is what it has to be about. If anything but Parasite wins Best Picture, the same thing that happened last year will likely happen this year: admonishments like Justin Chang’s in the LA Times, whose post Oscar column last year when Green Book won was “Green Book is the Worst Best Picture Winner Since Crash.”

He has already warned the Academy this year with his piece, “The Oscars Need Parasite More Than Parasite Needs the Oscars.” He is giving them time to adjust their choices to make them more amenable to the hive mind at large.

Chang admitted to me on Twitter that Roma wasn’t even his top choice. If it wasn’t Green Book, it should have been something better, like Black Panther or BlacKkKlansman. Unfortunately, the critics did not back these films — they backed Roma 100% giving the Academy basically two choices: the PGA winner or the DGA winner, which is a foreign language film.

Parasite did not win the PGA or the DGA, and could very well win Best Picture with the actors and writers in play. Roma even won the BAFTA award for Best Picture and Best Director. But even if Parasite wins there, we are still in a pickle as to what will win Best Picture. I myself do not know.

Parasite might pull it out, but I’m pretty sure only part of it will be trying to avoid criticism of not awarding a foreign language film last year. Remember, the Academy changed the category name this year to “Best International Feature,” in part to erase that imposed shame — and by conceding that the word “foreign” as something “other” was inappropriate when the Academy membership itself had so many new international voters. That is how we sort of function on the left now, to perfect, perfect, perfect what is our crumbling, imperfect world. No, I think the reason Parasite might win — other than it being a great movie — is its hard hitting political message. There is a reason Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, and 1917 are rising above the other films RIGHT NOW. They remind us who we are, what we fight for every day.