We’ve only one week left before the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. It’s soon time for Oscar watchers to nail down their final predictions. So, this week, the Water Cooler Gang makes its initial stab at predicting all 24 Oscar categories. Is this shaping up to be a 1917 sweep similar to this weekend’s BAFTAs? Or will Parasite or Jojo Rabbit or even Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood chip away at its potential wins? We gather around the Cooler to break it all down. Until we change our minds again.

