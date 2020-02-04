Kaitlyn Dever, fresh off acclaimed performances in Booksmart and Unbelievable, will be honored with the Rising Star Award at the 20th Annual Texas Film Awards as announced today by the Austin Film Society. The award recognizes actors who have made a significant or lasting impact with their early career work. Past recipients included Tye Sheridan, Jesse Plemons, and Amber Heard among others. The 2020 Texas Film Awards will take place on Thursday, March 12, at Austin Studios and will be hosted by Parker Posey.

Grammy winner Adrian Quesada will lead the band at the awards ceremony and will perform live at the event. His band, Black Pumas, received a Best New Artist Grammy nomination this year.

Over 20 years, 90 artists and films who shaped the face of Texas film have taken their place in the Texas Film Hall of Fame. We are preparing for a banner year in March, with the Awards showcasing the art and craft of film and television as one of Texas’ most important exports to the world,” said Rebecca Campbell, CEO of AFS. “2020 also marks the 35th Anniversary of the Austin Film Society, and the Texas Film Awards will be a celebratory kick off to another milestone year in Austin Film Society’s history, as we continue to build Austin’s film culture and film production ecosystem.”

The full program for the Texas Film Awards and additional honorees will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.