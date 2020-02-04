The Oscar year started with Cannes when Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite won the Palme d’or. Already with Okja and Snowpiercer as his calling cards, he toned everything way down for Parasite and made the kind of tight, perfectly rendered film that could easily on the shelf next to Hitchcock and Kubrick. It is exacting in every aspect of its storytelling, infused with symbolism and bleeding with longing, despair and hopelessness. Much like his other two films that catch you in that place of the bottom dropping out of human existence. He doesn’t choose to tell this story in an overly dramatic fashion. Rather, he uses human and satire before plunging you headlong into the truth about who and what we are. Parasite is as funny as it is sad, as ugly as it is beautiful and though Bong did not set out to make it a universal story it somehow ends up there, especially to those who are worried about the state of things. It is sad that it ends not with hope but with the futility of hope. A bountiful world so few are invited to enjoy. It is Gatsby yearning for the Green Light at the end of the Daisy’s dock, the promise of the good life. It is Mark Zuckerberg at the end of The Social Network hitting refresh, hoping for a girl to accept his friend request. It is Charles Foster Kane at the end of the Citizen Kane whispering Rosebud just before he dies. The last gasp of Parasite tells us that hope is pointless in a rigged system.

Parasite easily won Cannes, and then became the most talked about film every festival it visited. Like Roma the year before then came the talk about whether it would sweep the critics and then be nominated for Best Picture. It was an easy call that it would be. Then came Venice which delivered Joker as its Golden Lion winner. Joker would become a lightning rod for critics and others because of its perceived leanings towards violence. It made one billion worldwide and became a phenomenon. Would it be nominated for Best Picture or was Twitter right, that it was too dark, too divisive to win. I can promise you one thing about Joker, it is one of the darkest films to win since the preferential ballot was put into place.

Joker is defined by the inward pain of its main character – not a villain born, but a villain made. Phillips delivers him to us without apology. Without pasting band-aids over the ugliness of what our culture actually is to make us all feel better and pretend it’s not a place where people are cruel, lonely, desperate, and yes, violent. We don’t want those kinds of movies because we need movies to reflect back to us our better selves, the lie humans always need to believe to keep going every day. The lie that is a mirror mirror on the wall, who is the greatest of them all? Joker is a daring, horrifying, wholly unique work absolutely deserving of its accolades.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had opened in Cannes and right on the heels of Joker found its own odd narrative with Tarantino being hit every which way from his treatment of female characters to his past films, his directing of Uma Thurman. The mob was chasing him – reason to be named later. Just because. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a film you have to see a few times to really fully get. One viewing isn’t enough because it is packed with so much detail, both in its look and in its storytelling. It’s the kind of film you have to understand or else it won’t see as good to you. But if you know the history of the Manson murders, if you know what that felt like to live through it, this film will touch you deeply. And for me, it has. In a way no other film has this year. It is about time. It is about endings. It is about saying goodbye. It is also about what if. Tarantino is heartbreakingly talented Hollywood has never known what to do with him. Like Bong Joon-Ho, his films are whole universes full of make-believe. His film does not end tragically, but rather is a respite from the truth. When I want to get happy, this is the film I watch.

Next came Telluride, with Marriage Story and Ford v Ferrari, followed by Toronto where Jojo Rabbit surprised everyone and won the Audience Award. So far, two directors from the comic franchises now had formidable Oscar contenders – Todd Phillips and Taika Waititi. Both were met with some consternation by the hive mind that covers film online. But both would prove to be too beloved to ignore. So far, it was looking like there was indeed a visible disconnect between what the online community thought and what the industry at large thought.

The film makes light of Nazis, so the criticism went. I guess we’re not supposed to make fun of Nazis for fear that people might not understand how bad Nazis were. Well, I think if you don’t know how bad Nazis were you should not be relying on one movie to teach you that. No one can watch Jojo Rabbit and not get the underlying horror in it. From the way Jews are depicted in mythology, to the death of a major character – as funny as it is, it doesn’t flinch from the horrors of that war. The point of it is to remember how to be free if you are free. There has to be room for films like this not just in the world but in the Oscar race, films that grab your heart and make you feel something. THAT matters.

With Marriage Story, Netflix also brought out The Two Popes, both films seemed tailor-made for the Oscar race, and another would join the pack, Dolemite is my Name. But most were waiting on a very big fish, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman which looked like a major Oscar contender out of the gate. Scorsese’s lovely ode to the end of a long story of his career, of the mobsters he made famous. Netflix looked like it was ready for the big time with four, count ’em, four Oscar contenders. It did land with the most nominations of any studio but The Irishman, like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood could not find any traction in an era that needed the films to be more “important,” taking a bite of bigger issues. No matter how great The Irishman is it was never going to be a winner because of its somber narrative. But wow, what a movie. If you can get beyond the film’s slightly problematic first half hour, you see how masterful of a filmmaker Scorsese is.

There were so many films that had already been seen earlier in the year, films by women and filmmakers of color, like Late Night, and Blinded by the Light and The Farewell. As the year was coming to a close and the late breaking films were about to hit, it was clear that no film by a woman was going to get into the race unless Greta Gerwig’s Little Women could do it. Both Little Women and Sam Mendes’ 1917 came in just in the last moments of 2019 and indeed were put before Oscar voters before either of them opened. Both made it onto AFI’s top ten list and the Producers Guild but only one would land at the Golden Globes, the DGA and the BAFTA and that was 1917.

Sam Mendes’ 1917 really should never have been as good as it is. By design, the big tech late breaker is not supposed to be something that is pure art, as this one is. It was supposed to be everything that it isn’t: a gimmick, a video game. Instead it is nothing less than an ode to the people who live through and survive wars, but not just actual wars, any kind of difficult moment in history that feels like a threat looms around every corner. What I love so much about 1917 is that it is so tightly constructed, so masterfully written, directed and acted that, as Dylan would say, it never stumbles – it’s got no place to fall. Any film that beat Parasite would have to be THAT good. Because Parasite was the film all others were measured against. But 1917 is that good. It’s haunting and even if you know he’s going to make it in the end, that doesn’t matter because great stories aren’t necessarily those that upend your expectations. Rather, they give you what you expect just not in the way that you expect it.

It’s always hard to get through these last days of the Oscar race, when everyone takes it all so seriously. We want to get it right, and we want it to BE RIGHT. But in the end, the preferential ballot is a tricky thing. It doesn’t do what film awards SHOULD do. It doesn’t honor the majority vote. Rather, it honors the film that is liked broadly rather than passionately. I don’t think this is the best way to decide best but it is what it is. And what it is is math.

Today is the last day of Oscar voting. This year’s race, like every year’s race really just wants to be five movies. It doesn’t want to be nine. But there are nine. Only five, maybe six, have a shot at the big prize. Theoretically any of them can win but the consensus, even in a very competitive year like this one, revolves around five because Oscar voters have only five nomination slots, so does the DGA and the SAG. Only the PGA has ten.

In a competitive year the noise is deafening around the Oscar race. From critics to bloggers – even now Academy members are on twitter and Facebook advocating for movies to win. With their hundreds of thousands of followers and major influence, members themselves are now in the Oscar game as though it were all one big caucus. And it kind of is. With all of that and a preferential ballot it feels like it could end up any which way.

We know that there are factors in play this year that will impact how the race turns out but the biggest of these is the time frame for watching and voting. It was so fast it went like this for final balloting:

Oscar voters know going in two things. 1) what the frontrunner is, and 2) what their favorite movie is. That means they’re either going to go with 1917 at the top or they’re going to go in hating 1917. All of the top contenders, like 1917, Parasite, Jojo Rabbit and Once Upon a Time are films that the preferential ballot likes. If Parasite wins in the first round, which it might considering the advocacy all over the internet for it — then that’s that. If a recount kicks in, it’s likely that both Parasite and 1917 will be the top two. So it will just depend on how many other voters put these two films close to the top. The more divisive the film, the harder it will be to win.

That helps Parasite probably more than any other movie. But look at the calendar above. Look at how crunched the time is. Given a couple more weeks, a competing narrative might form but given 1917’s wins overall with a consensus (except for SAG) seems to indicate that this voting body won’t be any different.

One thing is for sure – whatever wins, a great movie is winning Best Picture in 2020.