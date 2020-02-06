The Oscars have evolved in different ways since the Academy did two things.

The first is that they pushed their date up by one month from late March to late February. That turned the race into something much more insular, where the Oscars became (and still are) mostly decided at film festivals and private screenings, with handpicked selections dropped on the doorsteps of Academy members. There are so many films available and with no time to watch them all, the consensus holds throughout the shortened season. That used to be different. When they were held in late March (the last gasp of which heralded the internet age), films had a run with the public and the critics before voters decided which films should win awards. Back then it mattered what the public thought too.

But now we know so much has changed since adults rarely even go to the movies anymore compared to the way they used to. What was the Academy supposed to do in that case? Reward the kinds of films that Hollywood was churning out? Sequels and superhero movies? Well, look at the Tonys. They have no choice but to award the product Broadway is delivering, and no matter how good those shows are almost all of them, with few exceptions, are “original” works. Instead, the Oscars chose a different path and that path has now allowed for different avenues — like streaming services — to be included in the race.

The bottom line is that a movie like Moonlight can win. Or The Hurt Locker. Or No Country for Old Men. Box office matters less than critical acclaim. But even within the confines of this system, people still complain that the Oscars don’t award the best films.

The second thing that changed was the expanded Best Picture ballot. In 2009, The Dark Knight was not nominated (speaking of films the public liked). There was such a big outcry as a result (the Weinstein-driven The Reader got in instead) that the Academy decided to back to the pre-1943 way of deciding Best Picture. If there were too many movies and not enough spots, why not expand the number of movies?

First, they tried ten nomination slots and ten nominees. But voters didn’t really like that very much. They are used to five, and in fact the way the nominations come down you can see that there are still basically five, sometimes six “best picture” contenders. In 2011, they made the ballots have five nomination slots but they allowed for more than five films to be nominated for Best Picture.

And that is where we are today, except that this year the season was even shorter, by about two weeks.

In the era of the preferential ballot, screenplay has become more locked in with Best Picture than even director:

The Hurt Locker — Original Screenplay + Director

The King’s Speech — Original Screenplay + Director

The Artist — Director

Argo — Adapted Screenplay

12 Years a Slave — Adapted Screenplay

Birdman — Original Screenplay + Director

Spotlight — Original Screenplay

Moonlight — Adapted Screenplay

The Shape of Water — Director

Green Book — Original Screenplay

The odd thing is that for whatever reason, The Academy has rarely given out Best Director and Screenplay to the same person. It’s mostly true in adapted but it’s especially true in original. Most of the time, if a film is written and directed by the same person, that person only wins one of Best Director or one of the screenplay awards — not both. This is true throughout history but especially true in the era of the preferential ballot.

Even Platoon, which was written and directed by Oliver Stone, did not win Original Screenplay. The only times a writer-director has won Original Screenplay along with Best Director and Best Picture is with a co-writer. And even then it’s extremely rare:

The Apartment — Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond

Annie Hall — Woody Allen and Marshall Brickman

Birdman — which won Picture, Director and Screenplay (and PGA/DGA/SAG ensemble)

All of these films that won Best Picture and Screenplay were co-written by their directors:

Spotlight — Tom McCarthy and Josh Singer

Moonlight — Barry Jenkins and Tarrell Alvin McCraney

Green Book — Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Hayes Currie

Moving over to Adapted Screenplay, there is a little more breathing room. For whatever reason in the modern era Original Screenplays win Best Picture more than adapted, which did not used to be the case.

Here are the films throughout Oscar history that won Screenplay and Director and Picture from the Adapted category:

The Lost Weekend — Billy Wilder & Charles Brackett

All About Eve — Joseph L. Mankiewicz

The Godfather II — Frances Ford Coppola

Kramer vs. Kramer — Robert Benton

Terms of Endearment — James L. Brooks

Return of the King — Peter Jackson, Philippa Boyens, Fran Walsh

No Country for Old Men — The Coens

And the ones that won only Adapted Screenplay with the same writer and director:

The Godfather — Frances Ford Coppola

Moonlight — Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

And that’s it. In the modern era, when the Writer and Director are the SAME person, you usually win Best Director or Screenplay, but not both. Only if the film is so popular it sweeps the major guilds is that possible.

This helps Parasite and 1917, and hurts Once Upon a Time and Jojo Rabbit — because the latter two are from solo writers-directors, they become slightly longer shots to win than if they had a co-writer.

So, that makes it more likely to win Picture and Director without Screenplay. More likely that Parasite or Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or Jojo Rabbit will win Best Picture with Sam Mendes still winning Best Director.

Possible scenarios then become:

1917 — Picture and Director, Parasite and Jojo Rabbit — Original Screenplay and Adapted Screenplay, respectively

Parasite — Picture, International Feature and Screenplay, 1917 — Director

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Picture, Supporting Actor, and Original Screenplay, 1917 — Director

Jojo Rabbit — Picture and Adapted Screenplay, 1917 — Director