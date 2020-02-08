This should be a bit of a fun year to do a No Guts, No Glory since it does feel wide open due to several factors, the first of these is the shortened time frame.There are still the new members and how they might shift the results. Nobody knows anything, really. We’re throwing out our guesses is all.

You get three. Here are mine. I’ll even do them in a haiku.

Joker wins Screenplay

Screenplay 1917

Song to Erivo

Your turn. Only three and they have to be unexpected. Parasite winning Best Picture is a very popular prediction right now, for example.