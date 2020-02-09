The internet is abuzz with the idea of Parasite winning Best Picture, on the heels of last year’s Roma not winning it. Because of things that happened in the past, no one is very confident about their predictions. On the one hand, Parasite is by far the most beloved on the internet and, it would seem, at events where people are talking about it. It routinely gets applause everywhere. No one seems to be talking about any other movie. It is so good, Parasite, that it just might win in two top categories. But then the question must be asked, why didn’t it win PGA and DGA? And that brings us back to La La Land and Moonlight.

Our friend Ryan Casselman makes his annual predictions videos usually using the preferential ballot. This year, he’s using stats.

Couple of things to note – the first is that this is a shortened season by two weeks. The second is that La La Land was the only one in the era of the preferential that didn’t win the Globe/PGA/DGA and not win Best Picture. But the biggest factor here is that Parasite has another category it’s already winning in, which will dampen its momentum somewhat.

If you are measuring stats by nominations mainly, as Ryan does here, there is no doubt that Parasite will come out the winner. And indeed if you measure by critics wins, Parasite comes out the winner. And if you measure by overall guild wins Parasite comes out the winner. BUT–I don’t personally measure them all the same. Given all of this information, it seems POSSIBLE Parasite could win with the biggest obstacle it has still in its way: the International Feature category. Since no film has ever won both that has to be the biggest stat of all that it has to break.

2009-present

Globe/PGA/DGA/BAFTA

The Artist

Argo

PGA/DGA

Hurt Locker

King’s Speech

The Artist

Argo

Birdman

The Shape of Water

Just PGA

Hurt Locker

King’s Speech

The Artist

Argo

12 Years a Slave (half)

Birdman

The Shape of Water

Green Book

Only two movies that won PGA didn’t win BP – Big Short, La La Land.

But that year, Moonlight won the Golden Globe for Picture plus the WGA. Otherwise it did not win a lot of things and headed into the Oscars a complete underdog — but Parasite isn’t an underdog. It won the Palme d’or way back in May and has been seen and buzzed and liked and loved since then. So then you have to ask – why didn’t it win the PGA and the DGA? Or even Globe director? The answer is, simply, voters liked — at least so far — 1917 more.

This year, 1917 and Parasite did not compete head to head very often. Here is where they did:

Globe Director: 1917

PGA: 1917

DGA: 1917

BAFTA Pic: 1917

BAFTA Director: 1917

WGA: Parasite

(La La Land and Moonlight had this same comparison heading in except Moonlight had Globe)

Parasite won at SAG where 1917 wasn’t nominated. It won Original Screenplay at BAFTA where 1917 wasn’t nominated.

Parasite vs. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Globe Screenplay: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

SAG: Parasite

BAFTA Screenplay: Parasite

Once Upon a Time vs. Jojo Rabbit

ACE-Jojo Rabbit

Costumes-Jojo Rabbit

It looks to me like the ranking, despite the internet noise and applause at awards shows, remains:

1. 1917

2. Parasite

3. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

4. Jojo Rabbit

It’s a mind-bender, for sure. Most pundits are predicting 1917 OR Parasite – with a few going rogue and predicting other things. Jazz Tangcay and Karen Peterson are going for Jojo Rabbit. Debbie Day is predicting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

This is how it goes. All of the ballots come in. If no film wins on the first round, then there is a recount. That is where your number 2 and 3 choices start to come in play. Helping Parasite is if people who love it give it International Feature then put it at number 2 on their Best Picture list. Hurting Parasite, does it come in with a lot less number one votes given its other category win? I would imagine that it will.

Helping 1917 – no one HATES it. Maybe a few will vote it low but most like or love it. It will come in with a LOT of number ones. Probably the most on first count. If Parasite didn’t have that other category it might come in with the most. Hurting 1917 – no acting nominations. That helps Once Upon a Time and Jojo Rabbit.

So then you have to try to figure out who, of the films with fewer votes at the top, will like Parasite or 1917 better. 1917 has 10 nominations. Parasite has 6.

Quick look at nominations of BP winners in era of pref ballot:

The Hurt Locker-9

The King’s Speech-12

Argo-7

12 Years a Slave-9

Birdman-9

Spotlight-6 / Revenant – 12

Moonlight-8 / La La Land – 14

The Shape of Water – 13

Green Book – 5 / Roma – 10

So clearly, it matters how many nominations a film has in a non-split year, but in a split year it really doesn’t.

So the question remains – is this a split year?

Here are a few things that have been rumbling around in my head and we can figure out where any of these landed by later tonight:

1) Are the Oscars ready to go global – and not be focused on the Hollywood film industry (which is struggling against tent poles and branded sequels).

2) Has a film as graphically violent as Parasite ever won Best Picture (No Country for Old Men, The Departed maybe).

3) Is there any kind of backlash against 1917? I saw a little bit of that with some op-eds that were applauded by various sorts on Facebook who are Academy members. Does that mean anything?

4) Are the Oscars going to refuse a film that has made $130 million so far and won the PGA/DGA?

5) Does a film having its own major category it’s winning in matter? If not, Parasite will win. If so, Parasite will not win.

6) Can ANY other film upset in Best Picture, like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or Jojo Rabbit? The former is as violent as Parasite, if not more so. The latter is a Hitler comedy. So…

Well we are just hours from the event! It’s almost over, folks. I’m very glad about that! Thanks for hanging in.

It’s been one hell of a wild ride. All of the films that can win Best Picture are great choices. Any of them would make the Academy proud.