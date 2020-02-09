It’s finally here! All of the prognostication and hand-wringing amounts to three (plus?) hours of televised awards splendor when the 92nd Annual Academy Awards start tonight at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. As in previous years, Awards Daily holds a spot in the official Interview Room and will be bringing you reactions from winners, fun facts cultivated by the on-site Academy librarians, and more. The red carpet is soaked, but we’re high and dry in the Interview Room.

Refresh through the night for the latest.

3:51PM PT:

Update: shrimp spotted but kept under wraps. Rumor has it 4pm is press feeding time.

3:15PM PT:

Ok. I’ve been here with AwardsCircuit’s Karen Peterson for a few hours now. We managed to grab red carpet pics before the deluge opened up? Is this a heavenly nod to Parasite? Anyway, the only drama going on right now in the Interview Room is the lack of shrimp on the yet-to-be-unveiled buffet. That’s quality reporting right there, folks. I’ll be here all night.