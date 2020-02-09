Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker – Todd Phillips

1917 – Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

1917 – Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won

Best International Feature

Corpus Christi – Poland

Honeyland – North Macedonia

Les Miserables – France

Pain and Glory – Spain

Parasite – South Korea

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Cinematography

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

1917 – Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Parasite – Yang Jinmo

Best Production Design

The Irishman – Bob Shaw & Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent & Nora Sopková

1917 – Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Barbara Ling & Nancy Haigh

Parasite – Lee Ha Jun & Cho Won Woo

Best Costume Design

The Irishman – Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C Rubeo

Joker – Mark Bridges

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Best Original Score

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

Best Original Song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4 (Randy Newman)

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman (Elton John & Bernie Taupin)

I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough (Diane Warren)

Into the Unknown – Frozen 2 (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez)

Stand Up – Harriet (Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo)

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester

Joker – Alan Robert Murray

1917 – Oliver Tarney & Rachael Tate

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood & David Acord

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson & Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco & Steven A Morrow

Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic & Tod Maitland

1917 – Mark Taylor & Stuart Wilson

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P Minkler & Mark Ulano

Best Make-up and Hairstyling

Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan & Vivian Baker

Joker – Nicki Ledermann & Kay Georgiou

Judy – Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten & David White

1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis & Rebecca Cole

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame – Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken & Dan Sudick

The Irishman – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser & Stephane Grabli

The Lion King – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones & Elliot Newman

1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler & Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach & Dominic Tuohy

Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Live Action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister