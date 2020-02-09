Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
1917 – Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917 – Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won
Best International Feature
Corpus Christi – Poland
Honeyland – North Macedonia
Les Miserables – France
Pain and Glory – Spain
Parasite – South Korea
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Animated Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Cinematography
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
1917 – Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Best Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Parasite – Yang Jinmo
Best Production Design
The Irishman – Bob Shaw & Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent & Nora Sopková
1917 – Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Barbara Ling & Nancy Haigh
Parasite – Lee Ha Jun & Cho Won Woo
Best Costume Design
The Irishman – Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C Rubeo
Joker – Mark Bridges
Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Best Original Score
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
1917 – Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
Best Original Song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4 (Randy Newman)
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman (Elton John & Bernie Taupin)
I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough (Diane Warren)
Into the Unknown – Frozen 2 (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez)
Stand Up – Harriet (Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo)
Best Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
Joker – Alan Robert Murray
1917 – Oliver Tarney & Rachael Tate
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood & David Acord
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson & Mark Ulano
Ford v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco & Steven A Morrow
Joker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic & Tod Maitland
1917 – Mark Taylor & Stuart Wilson
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Michael Minkler, Christian P Minkler & Mark Ulano
Best Make-up and Hairstyling
Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan & Vivian Baker
Joker – Nicki Ledermann & Kay Georgiou
Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten & David White
1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis & Rebecca Cole
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame – Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken & Dan Sudick
The Irishman – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser & Stephane Grabli
The Lion King – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones & Elliot Newman
1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler & Dominic Tuohy
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach & Dominic Tuohy
Best Animated Short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Documentary Short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Live Action Short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister