What did you think of this year’s Academy Awards? Was Parasite‘s dominance over the second half of the evening your favorite part? Did a certain presenter make the evening better for you? How about that Eminem performance, huh?

Jalal joins Megan and Joey to talk over everything about this year’s awards–Clarence was resting from his trek to attend the ceremony for the first time. Did we like everything you hated?

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

