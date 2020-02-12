THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

Directed by: Wes Anderson

Screenplay by: Wes Anderson Produced by: Wes Anderson, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson

The French Dispatch opens July 24.



