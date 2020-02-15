BBC America gave us all a Valentine’s Day surprise – A new teaser announcing the premiere date for the upcoming third season of Killing Eve.

The teaser shows Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer behind a sheer red curtain and ends with the news fans have been waiting for – season three of Killing Eve returns April 26th at 10PM ET to BBC America and AMC.

Watch the teaser below:

Along with the teaser we also got to see new sneak peak photos of the upcoming season that has Villanelle looking for a new job and Eve hiding in plain sight.

The Emmy-winning drama has already been renewed for a fourth season. The perfect gift for Killing Eve lovers everywhere!