With the Oscar season firmly behind us, it’s time for the return of the Emmy Tracker, located on the right-hand side of Awards Daily TV’s main page. This year, the entire staff of Awards Daily TV weighs in with their ranked Emmy predictions, up to 10 entries per category. You’ll see that some categories have less than 10. That’s largely in the Limited Series / TV Movie races where the bulk of the contenders typically premiere in the back-half of the Emmy season.

As a reminder, the 2020 Emmy season runs from June 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020.

This year, we’re not including series that have yet to premiere. So, for example, you won’t find Killing Eve or Westworld or I Know This Much Is True factored into our current predictions. We’ll be updating the Emmy Tracker every week when there are major changes to make.

One additional note… We’re counting Watchmen as a Drama Series until HBO makes an announcement otherwise. Honestly, it could go either way given their reluctance to indicate whether or not a second season is officially in the works. It has a tough time in either genre with Succession and Big Little Lies already factoring in the Drama Series conversation, although Watchmen did exceptionally well at the year-end guilds. And HBO’s slate of upcoming high-profile Limited Series – such as I Know This Much Is True or The Undoing – make it tough to see Watchmen fitting in their either. Time will tell…

Until then, what are you thinking leads the early 2020 Emmy race? Sound off in the comments!