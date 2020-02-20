One upcoming limited series we neglected to mention in our run-down of the high profile spring limited series is Ryan Murphy’s newest Netflix property Hollywood. The second to premiere in Murphy’s overall Netflix deal, Hollywood provides an undoubtedly gorgeously decorated throwback to the post World War II era of Hollywood, somewhat touched upon in Murphy’s Feud: Bette and Joan. It will drop on Netflix May 1, just ahead of the May 31 Emmy cut-off date.

Here are the official synopsis and key art for Hollywood as provided by Netflix.

Series Launch Date: May 1, 2020

Episodes: Limited Series, 7 Episodes

Series Regulars: David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking, Joe Mantello

Notable Guest Stars: Maude Apatow, Mira Sorvino, Rob Reiner

Executive Producers: Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Janet Mock

Writers: Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Janet Mock

SERIES SYNOPSIS: A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, HOLLYWOOD exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.