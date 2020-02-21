In the first round of Emmy news of the 2020 cycle HBO revealed today that Watchmen, the best reviewed drama of 2019, will compete as a Limited Series in all major categories.

There has been a lot of buzz around Damon Lindelof’s self-proclaimed “self-contained story” with audiences and critics hoping that it would be submitted as a limited series to guarantee its chances at the 2020 Emmys.

This is the first major shakeup of the 2020 Emmy cycle and one that is sure to heavily influence the race. Moving Watchmen into the Outstanding Limited Series race centers the critically acclaimed show in a wide open field and out of direct competition with a handful of major HBO contenders from Succession and Big Little Lies to the upcoming third season of Westworld.

Watchmen made a major impact in the Winter awards season winning the DGA prize for Outstanding Drama Series and the WGA prize for Outstanding New Series. The acclaimed series also collected a handful of guild nominations recognizing its achievements in producing, sound editing, costume design, visual effects, and stunt work. Over the past couple of months the graphic novel adaptation exceeded expectations at the various guild awards and even out-performed some of the perceived drama frontrunners.

The prestige network also hinted that the show’s reclassification as a limited series doesn’t necessarily mean that they are finished exploring this world. In their announcement HBO revealed that Watchmen would remain a limited series throughout any possible future installments. The network remained enthusiastic about the possibility of continuing the universe with new seasons, showrunners, and storylines.

Readers, what do you think of their current Emmy decision? Are you as excited as we are about the thought of expanding upon this universe?