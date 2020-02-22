Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has announced the line-up for the 2020 SCAD aTVfest, “Atlanta’s only festival dedicated to television,” to be held February 27-29, 2020.

Now in its eighth year, aTVfest is the university’s annual signature event celebrating the television industry.

“This promises to be a fantastic aTVFest 2020 in Atlanta,” said Christina Routhier, SCAD

aTVfest’s executive director in a press release.

Shows and representatives attending this year’s festival include the following (subject to change):

68 Whiskey (Paramount Network) with actors Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Reisgraf and Executive Producer/Director Michael Lehman.

(Paramount Network) with actors Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Reisgraf and Executive Producer/Director Michael Lehman. Animation Domination (FOX) with Executive Producers Julie Scully, Mike Scully, Danny Smith and character artist Mike Cassidy.

(FOX) with Executive Producers Julie Scully, Mike Scully, Danny Smith and character artist Mike Cassidy. Awkwafina is Nora from Queens (Comedy Central) with actor BD Wong.

(Comedy Central) with actor BD Wong. The Baker and the Beauty (ABC) with actors Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley, Carlos Gómez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, David Del Rio, Belissa Escobedo and Michelle Veintimilla.

with actors Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley, Carlos Gómez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, David Del Rio, Belissa Escobedo and Michelle Veintimilla. Cherish the Day (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network) with actors Alano Miller, Xosha Roquemore and Director Blitz Bazawule.

(OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network) with actors Alano Miller, Xosha Roquemore and Director Blitz Bazawule. Council of Dads (NBC) with actors Sarah Wayne Callies, Michael O’Neill, J August Richards, Clive Standen, Michelle Weaver and Co-creators/Showrunners Anthony “Tony” Phelan and Joan Rater.

(NBC) with actors Sarah Wayne Callies, Michael O’Neill, J August Richards, Clive Standen, Michelle Weaver and Co-creators/Showrunners Anthony “Tony” Phelan and Joan Rater. Deputy (FOX) with actors Brian Van Holt, Danielle Moné Truitt, annd Executive Producer Kimberly Ann Harrison.

(FOX) with actors Brian Van Holt, Danielle Moné Truitt, annd Executive Producer Kimberly Ann Harrison. Filthy Rich (FOX) with actors Kim Cattrall, Melia Kreiling, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Olivia Macklin, and executive producers Tate Taylor and Abe Sylvia.

(FOX) with actors Kim Cattrall, Melia Kreiling, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Olivia Macklin, and executive producers Tate Taylor and Abe Sylvia. For Life (ABC) with actors Joy Bryant, Nicholas Pinnock, and Executive Producers Doug Robinson, Hank Steinberg, Isaac Wright Jr.

(ABC) with actors Joy Bryant, Nicholas Pinnock, and Executive Producers Doug Robinson, Hank Steinberg, Isaac Wright Jr. Legacies (The CW) with actors Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi and Peyton Alex Smith.

(The CW) with actors Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi and Peyton Alex Smith. Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC) with actors Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, Michael Imperioli and Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer Barry O’Brien.

(NBC) with actors Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, Michael Imperioli and Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer Barry O’Brien. Mixed-ish (ABC) with actors Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Arica Himmel and Executive Producer/Co-Creator Peter Saji.

(ABC) with actors Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Arica Himmel and Executive Producer/Co-Creator Peter Saji. New Amsterdam (NBC) with actor Tyler Labine and showrunner David Schulner.

(NBC) with actor Tyler Labine and showrunner David Schulner. October Faction (Netflix) with actors Tamara Taylor, J.C. MacKenzie, and Maxim Roy.

(Netflix) with actors Tamara Taylor, J.C. MacKenzie, and Maxim Roy. Prodigal Son (FOX) with actors Tom Payne, Keiko Agena, Frank Harts, Aurora Perrineau, and

Halston Sage.

(FOX) with actors Tom Payne, Keiko Agena, Frank Harts, Aurora Perrineau, and Halston Sage. Roswell, New M exico (The CW) with actors Heather Hemmens, Jeanine Mason, Michael Trevino,

Nathan Dean and Executive Producer/creator Carina Adly MacKenzie.

exico (The CW) with actors Heather Hemmens, Jeanine Mason, Michael Trevino, Nathan Dean and Executive Producer/creator Carina Adly MacKenzie. Strike Back (Cinemax) with actor Warren Brown, director Bill Eagles, military technical advisor

Paul Biddiss and writer/showrunner/Executive Producer Jack Lothian.

(Cinemax) with actor Warren Brown, director Bill Eagles, military technical advisor Paul Biddiss and writer/showrunner/Executive Producer Jack Lothian. VIDA (STARZ) with actors Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos

Miranda and Roberta Colindrez.

(STARZ) with actors Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda and Roberta Colindrez. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) with actors Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart and Producer/Choreographer Mandy Moore.

Producer/actress Kim Cattrall (FOX’s Filthy Rich) will receive the Icon Award; Eric McCormack (NBC’s Will & Grace) will receive the Impact Award; Tom Payne (FOX’s Prodigal Son) will receive the Discovery Award, Actor; Hunter Schafer (HBO’s Euphoria) will receive the Discovery Award

AwardsDailyTV will be in Atlanta for the festival. Come back next week as we bring you all the updates!

Visit atvfest.com for a complete list of events and screening locations.