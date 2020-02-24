If you’re like and God help you if you are, then you’re obsessed with the Zodiac Killer. I’ve read the books. I’ve seen the David Fincher masterpiece multiple times. I even imagine the masked killer from Lake Berryessa in windows, staring out from the darkness into my home. So naturally, FX’s upcoming and first docuseries The Most Dangerous Animal of All is a must watch for me. Just with the lights on.

Based on the book of the same name, the series looks at Gary L. Stewart’s hunt for his absent father, only to build a compelling case that his father was indeed the Zodiac Killer.

The Most Dangerous Animal of All premieres all four episodes on FX March 6 at 8pm ET/PT and the next day on FX on Hulu.