Octavia Spencer is coming to Netflix — and quite possibly this year’s Emmy race as well. The Academy Award winner stars in the new, four-part limited series Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker as the trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur who was America’s first female self-made millionaire.

Inspired by the book, On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker, written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles the series costars Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Garrett Morris, Kevin Carroll and Bill Bellamy.

“It’s time to tell my own story,” Walker says in the opening lines of the trailer, and we can’t wait to watch it unfold.

Watch the trailer below and see our full gallery of photos from the show below:

Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker will be available on Netflix starting March 20.