Shadan Larki is attending the 8th annual SCAD aTVfest in Atlanta, Ga., which features some of the best in television, including tributes to Justin Hartley and the cast of the new NBC series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

We’ve come to the end of SCAD’s aTV Fest 2020, and I can’t think of a better way to spend my Leap Day then getting to see even more great TV!

I started my morning off with an advanced screening of an upcoming episode of the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam.

During the panel show-runner David Schulner said, “After the 2016 presidential election, I told Universal I only wanted to write about immigration or healthcare.” The episode we saw, and practically every episode of this show, is ripped from the headlines. What also makes New Amsterdam unique in the medical drama arena is that it tackles mental health issues in addition to the usual array of bodily illnesses we see on these dramas.

“What I love about our show is that we don’t try to sway you, we put a spotlight on things, and we say, ‘hey look, this is happening in our medical system right now,’ actor Tyler Labine said.

I also got a chance to speak to Justin Hartley who won the Spotlight Award at aTV Fest. He is sarcastic, has awesome socks, and actually teared up when they showed a This Is Us clip of him with Sterling K. Brown (the now iconic moment when Kevin leaves his play to comfort a panicked Randall at his office).

His advice to SCAD acting students?

“It’s hard, it gets harder, it’s worth it.”

The festival ended with a screening of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The episode we saw airs on March 1st. At one point, Lauren Graham throws varying forms of carbohydrates, somewhat violently, while belting out Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.” No, i’m not kidding. And yes, it’s awesome!

Star Jane Levy, who plays the titular Zoey, is magnetic and if you’re not a fan, you will be after you see this show.

The cast was given the 2020 Rising Star Cast Award, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see more award shows in this cast’s future.

I’m headed home to Houston today, but I’ll leave you all with one more anecdote (for now).

One of my favorite things about SCAD aTV festival is that it takes place on the SCAD campus, and as a result, the students are incredibly involved in every aspect of putting it together; from serving as volunteers to presenting each day’s awards. And the actors, for their part, love interacting with students and sharing their wisdom.

Concluding the panel for his new show, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, the great Russell Hornsby told students:

If I can leave you with one thing— don’t chase the money, chase the experiences, chase the opportunity.

I’d like to echo Mr. Hornsby and say that SCAD aTV Fest was an incredible experience. I am so grateful to everyone at SCAD aTV Fest for having us, and to my AwardsDaily family for the opportunity.

And thanks to all of you for coming along with me!