New York, NY (March 2, 2020) – The Nantucket Film Festival (NFF) announced today honorees for the 25th anniversary festival – including the Screenwriters Tribute Award to Oscar®-winning screenwriter Eric Roth and Variety’s Creative Impact in Television Award to Emmy Award®-winning writers, executive producers, and directors Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. It was also announced that Brian Williams, host of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Brian Williams will return as host for the Screenwriters Tribute, which will take place on Saturday, June 27th at the Siasconset Casino. The 25th Nantucket Film Festival will take place June 23 – 29, 2020.

The 2020 Screenwriters Tribute Award will be presented to Oscar®-winning screenwriter Eric Roth. With a career spanning over 40 years, he has penned unforgettable scripts that have inspired cinema for decades. Roth won an Academy Award® for Best Adapted Screenplay for the critically acclaimed film FORREST GUMP, starring Tom Hanks in an Oscar®-winning performance. He also received four additional Oscar® nominations for A STAR IS BORN (2018), THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON, MUNICH, and THE INSIDER. Additional notable films from Roth include ALI, THE HORSE WHISPERER and EXTREMELY LOUD & INCREDIBLY CLOSE. He is currently in post-production on DUNE with Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Zendaya and Josh Brolin and is in pre-production on KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON to be directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro. He has just completed producing MANK starring Gary Oldman in a 1930s drama about the writing of Citizen Kane for Netflix and David Fincher. Roth is a recipient of the prestigious Laurel Award for Screen, the Writers Guild of America West’s lifetime achievement award.

Writers, producers, and directors Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino will receive Variety’s Creative Impact in Television Award at the Screenwriters Tribute. Sherman-Palladino is the creator of the hit television series including Gilmore Girls, Bunheads, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She has received five Emmys® for her work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and is the first person in history to win in both the comedy writing and directing categories at the Primetime Emmy® Awards. In 2019, Sherman-Palladino received the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television from the Producers Guild of America. Daniel Palladino has worked as a producer on the popular television series Gilmore Girls, Bunheads, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He won three Emmy® Awards and a PGA Award for his work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Palladino has also received nominations for his work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from the DGA, WGA and PGA. He has also worked on additional series including Family Guy and Roseanne. Previous recipients of the Variety Creative Impact in Television Award have included Saturday Night Live writers and performers Anne Beatts, Jane Curtin, Heidi Gardner, Sudi Green & Sarah Schneider, as well as House of Cards creator Beau Willimon and David Crane & Jeffrey Klarik for their work on Friends and Episodes.

“As the Nantucket Film Festival embarks on our 25th anniversary we look forward to honoring some of the most creative minds and talented storytellers in today’s field. Eric has made an impact on the industry with extraordinary scripts that have left a lasting influence, bringing some of the most iconic and timeless characters and words to the screen,” said Mystelle Brabbée, Executive Director of the Nantucket Film Festival. “Amy has created some of the most powerful and poignant roles for women in television and she and Dan bring their trademark brilliant dialogue to every show they write and produce. As the world eagerly anticipates a new season of Maisel, we look forward to celebrating Amy and Dan and their wide-ranging and impactful careers in television.”

It was also announced that Brian Williams will return to host the Screenwriters Tribute for the 25th anniversary. Williams is a longtime supporter of NFF, from sitting on the board of directors for several years to his tenure as the popular host of the Screenwriters Tribute. During his 15 years leading the event, Williams demonstrated the humor that he’s shown in guest appearances on The Daily Show, Late Night, Tonight Show and Late Show to Nantucket audiences. Audiences will once again have a chance to hear his witty jokes and sharp commentary at this year’s event.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Festival an extra day will be added, with NFF kicking off on Tuesday, June 23rd. The 2020 seven-day event will include additional programming for the Nantucket community, including the return of past guests representing the history of the Festival.

Presenters for the Screenwriters Tribute and participants of audience favorite event, the annual All-Star Comedy Roundtable, as well as other Signature Programs and film programming for the 25th edition, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 25th Anniversary Nantucket Film Festival runs from June 23-29, 2020. Festival passes are on sale now and ticket packages will go on sale the last week of April on the festival’s website www.nantucketfilmfestival.org.

ABOUT THE NANTUCKET FILM FESTIVAL

The Nantucket Film Festival was founded by brother and sister team Jonathan and Jill Burkhart in 1996 to promote the cultural awareness and appreciation of the fine art of screenwriting in the world of cinema. Since then, NFF has become one of the premier destination film festivals in the world. Visitors come from all over the world to experience the preview screenings, unique signature programs, and stand out hospitality on a magical island rich with history, a friendly atmosphere, and beautiful sandy beaches. In addition to screening over 100 films across seven days, NFF presents The All-Star Comedy Roundtable, Screenwriters Tribute, In Their Shoes…®, our daily Morning Coffee With…®, and other Signature Programs.

The Nantucket Film Festival is supported by Showtime and The White Elephant Nantucket Island as Major Sponsors; and Bank of America, A&E IndieFilms, Brand Content, and Delta Air Lines as Signature Sponsors.

The 25th annual Nantucket Film Festival will take place June 23-29. For further information on the 2020 Nantucket Film Festival, please visit www.nantucketfilmfestival.org.