Mark Ruffalo is returning to TV in a gripping dual role. Ruffalo, who won an Emmy in 2014 for HBO’s A Normal Heart, returns to the prestige network for I Know This Much is True. Based on Wally Lamb’s novel of the same name, Ruffalo stars as Dominick Birdsey recounting his troubled relationship with his paranoid schizophrenic brother Thomas.

Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine, The Place Beyond the Pines) writes and directs the six-part limited series which costars Melissa Leo, Kathryn Hahn, Rosie O’Donnell, Imogen Poots, and Achie Panjabi.

Watch the newly released teaser below:

I Know This Much is True debuts on April 27.