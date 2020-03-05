Netflix released a new look at Ozark season 3 teasing marital drama for the Byrdes, tensions surrounding their new new casino, and higher stakes than ever.

Last year saw big Emmy wins for Julia Garner (Best Supporting Actress, Drama) and Jason Bateman (a somewhat surprising win in the Best Director, Drama category). Will Ozark season 3 prove to be equally golden? The new trailer makes it clear that Ozark has upped the drama and it may very well add to its Emmy count along the way.

Watch the trailer and see the first photos from the new season below:

Ozark returns to Netflix on March 27.