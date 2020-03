Set in 1938 Los Angeles in the aftermath of a chilling murder, Showtime calls Penny Dreadful: City of Angels a “spiritual descendant” of the original.

The series stars Natalie Dormer, Adriana Barraza, Daniel Zovatto, and Nathan Lane, and is executive produced by Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris fresh off the success of 1917.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels premieres on Showtime on April 26. Watch the full trailer below: