We are joined by Jalal Haddad at the Water Cooler to talk about the latest developments in Emmy campaigning. But we’re also headed into uncharted waters. The rapid spread of coronavirus across the world raised fears within those campaigning for the 2020 Emmy cycle. We talk about what publicity teams plan to ease those fears. How will changes impact the Emmy race? Is coronavirus the x-factor in the 2020 Emmy cycle?

But first, we briefly chat about Invisible Man now that Joey caught up with it. Then, Jalal, Joey, and Megan give an update on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12. What do they think of the newest season, now airing on Showtime? Finally, Jalal brings us up to speed on last week’s dramatic episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Next week, we jump back into the Water Cooler Book Club with Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere. We’re reviewing the book in advance of March 18’s Hulu limited series, so make sure you’ve read the book to play along at home!

