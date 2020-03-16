FX announced today that the network is officially suspending production on the fourth season of Fargo because of the current COVID-19 pandemic. The newest installment of the Emmy-winning series was originally set to premiere next month – April 19th. According to reports, production completed on the first eight episodes of the ten episode season. The remaining episodes will continue filming the later in the year.

The network has yet to set a new production date and is waiting to make any official decisions on a new premiere until production resumes later this year. As of now it, seems that FX still plans to release the newest season by the end of the calendar year.

With its push to later in the year, Fargo becomes the first show taken out of the 2020 Emmy race because of the COVID-19 outbreak. With virtually all production shut down across the industry, this will likely be the first of many announcements that directly affect the upcoming Emmy season.

The fourth installment will star Chris Rock and feature an impressive ensemble of actors including Timothy Olyphant, Jason Schwartzman, Jessie Buckley, Jack Huston, Ben Whishaw, and Uzo Aduba. Creator Noah Hawley will return in a multitude of roles including showrunner, executive-producer, director, and writer, and executive producers Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale) and The Coen Brothers are returning as well.