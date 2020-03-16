We here at the Water Cooler Podcast tend to take things very lightly. We’re often hoping to make you laugh with our left-of-center take on things. Well, we make ourselves laugh anyway. But even we struggle with real-world events, and COVID-19 and its impact on the world is certainly no exception. Like many of you, we’re reducing our footprint in the world. We haven’t seen as many movies as we normally would have. We are trying to keep indoors and away from others to help stop the spread of this virus. But just because we (and you hopefully) are social distancing, it doesn’t mean you can’t have fun at home.

Certainly, we hope you’d spend this time indoors with family in constructive ways. But no one can stand that every second of every day, right? So, to help pass your time, we’re offering up books, movies, and television shows for your social distancing or quarantining. Some of our selections give you a relaxing, broad view of the outside world. Some of our selections gear up your cabin fever or increasing sense of isolation. Don’t say we weren’t there for you.

Seriously, though, we do hope everyone is taking this very seriously. Practice social distancing. Stay indoors if you have to if your area is heavily impacted. And please, please, please wash your hands, people. We can’t stress this enough.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

