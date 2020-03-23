It’s been a while since we’ve had a Water Cooler Podcast Book Club entry. Now that we’re (hopefully) all social distancing, it’s time to bring it back. And what a perfect time to do it now that Hulu drops Little Fires Everywhere. The limited series, based on the novel by Celeste Ng, stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in a story about race, mothers, and the suburbs of middle America. We look at the first three episodes that dropped last Wednesday and compare them to Ng’s original novel. Is this as taut an adaptation as its predecessor Big Little Lies? Or does the limited series stray too far from the source material? And if it does, then is that a good thing? We review both the series and the book Little Fires Everywhere and look at its potential Emmy impact in the unprecedented 2020 Emmy season.

Speaking of unprecedented, we’re all in isolation here at the Water Cooler. When we’re not burning through Little Fires Everywhere or taking much-needed walks in the outdoors, what else are we binging to keep our sanity? For the next few weeks, we’re sharing the media that keeps us grounded in Coronavirus Corner. At least we hope it’s for a few weeks…

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

