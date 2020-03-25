Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for their latest star-studded project, Defending Jacob.

When a young boy is murdered, his classmate Jacob (Jaeden Martell) soon becomes the prime suspect — Jacob’s father (Chris Evans) just happens to be the Assistant District Attorney assigned to the case. How far will he bend the law to defend Jacob? Is Jacob really to blame? And just how boundless is a mother’s (Michelle Dockery) love?

Based on the William Landay novel of the same name, Defending Jacob also stars Cherry Jones, Betty Gabriel, Pablo Schreiber, and Sakina Jaffrey.

Defending Jacob comes to Apple TV+ on April 24.