When the Coronavirus hit, one of the first major events that was canceled was South by Southwest, one of the best places for up and coming filmmakers to launch their short films. Now that it’s been canceled, those films have been made available for free, thanks to Mailchimp and Oscilloscope Laboratories.

Here is the link.

You can also help by getting the word out with the hashtag #SupportTheShorts.

And here is their statement:

SXSW has long been a champion of independent filmmakers, and premiering a short film at the festival is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for creators to share their vision with the world. When the City of Austin had to cancel this year’s festival, hundreds of filmmakers lost the opportunity for their work to be seen. Together, Mailchimp and Oscilloscope Laboratories have created a digital home for this incredible slate of short films, so you can watch them from wherever you are. While we can’t replace the camaraderie of the SXSW festival, watching these films is a way to support the artists you love and connect to the world around you, during a time when we could all use a little more connection.