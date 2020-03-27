Who Washes the Watchmen?

HBO’s Watchmen cast filmed a public service announcement (PSA) about hand washing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Regina King, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Tom Mison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and others give their best advice on how to measure the recommended 20 seconds it takes to fully clean your hands. Aside from isolation, hand washing is the most frequently advised method of preventing spread.

It made sense when the cast of Contagion filmed a similar video, but how does the cast of Watchmen factor in? The cynic in me says it’s kind of the perfect Emmy campaign technique now that the Television Academy stopped all FYC events today. Still, overall, it’s a very good thing to put out there. It’s cheap, it’s easy, and it helps convey a critically important message to an international audience. It’s a message we can’t reiterate enough.

Can’t wait to see the casts of Big Little Lies or The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel film their PSAs.

Actually, I would pay serious money to see a Schitt’s Creek / Moira Rose PSA.