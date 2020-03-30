Last month, we kicked off our Most Iconic Directors series with The Almodóvar Series, a monthly look at the films and legacy of Spain’s Pedro Almodóvar. This week, we continue that exploration with his first Oscar-nominated feature. Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is a black comedy/drama hybrid as only Almodóvar could deliver. You can easily see the larger budget and filmmaking maturity since our last visit with Labyrinth of Passion. But what is it about Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown that inspired the Academy to nominate it? We look at that question coupled with our reactions to the film. Plus, we’re joined by Kevin Dillon who actually saw the stage musical based on the film.

Next month’s entry will be Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! with special guest Jim Keller.

But first, we engage in our weekly therapy session, Corona(virus) Corner. We continue to share what we’ve been watching since we’ve been sequestered.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)