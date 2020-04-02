Courtesy of the Television Academy

The Television Academy announced today the recipients of its 13th Television Academy Honors, recognizing six exceptional television programs that are impacting society through thoughtful, powerful, and innovative storytelling. The honorees include two documentary specials, one drama series, two limited series, and a comedy commentary series, representing some of the most meaningful and impactful television of 2019.

Recipients of the 13th Television Academy Honors are:

16 Shots (Showtime)

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal (HBO)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

The Television Academy Honors celebrates programs across numerous platforms and genres that shed light on complex issues and challenges facing our society. The programs chosen this year represent a diverse spectrum of important issues, including women’s rights, mental health, substance abuse and addiction, sexual abuse, race relations, and gender discrimination.

“We are so pleased to recognize these extraordinary programs and producers whose work is heightening public awareness and profoundly influencing social change,” said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

“During this difficult time for our industry and our country, the Television Academy Honors plays an important role in recognizing contemporary programming that speaks to our humanity and brings us together,” said Maury McIntyre, Television Academy president and chief operating officer. “We would like to thank our judges for their commitment and virtual engagement at this challenging time.”

Howard Meltzer, CSA, governor for the Academy’s Casting Peer Group, chaired this year’s Television Academy Honors selection committee, with Jill Sanford serving as vice-chair.

“The Academy Honors Committee is thrilled once again to recognize television that is not only excellent but strives to inform, move, and impact its audience by highlighting important issues facing our society,” said Meltzer. “Now more than ever, television remains one of the most powerful mediums to reach and touch people. We applaud those brave visionaries who choose to tell difficult and empowering stories,” added Sanford.

In light of recent state and nationwide directives regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Honors Awards ceremony scheduled for April has been postponed indefinitely.